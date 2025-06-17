Learning Operations Senior Manager

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

The Learning Operations Lead, P&C Services, provides strategic leadership and oversight for BP's learning operations across various locations. This role guides the learning operations team, focusing on enhancing learning operations, integrating digital solutions, and promoting BP's digital transformation. The individual manages a team of Learning Operations Managers (3 direct reports, 70+ indirect reports), fosters a culture of innovation and continuous improvement, and ensures operational excellence in the delivery of learning operations. Additionally, the Lead engages with partners internally and externally, manages risks, and drives change management initiatives to support the implementation of new processes and systems.

Role Responsibilities:

Serve as the primary integrator in driving the transformation of Learning Operations in partnership with the Learning & Skills organization, ensuring a high-performance service that meets the needs of our customers

Lead strategic direction of learning operations.

Implement digital solutions, agile methodologies, and sustainable practices.

Ensure high-quality learning operations across various locations.

Allocate resources effectively for pivotal initiatives and operational needs.

Manage risks, ensure compliance, and maintain business continuity.

Internal:

Aligning learning initiatives with talent management strategies for career development and succession planning.

Talent: Aligning overall Learning directions with Talent and ensuring strategic alignment. Regular connect with Talent partners on performance management and realignment.

Technology and Digital Services: Working with the Global Solution Owner for Learning to integrate digital solutions and supporting digital transformation through technology adoption and system integration.

Finance and Operations: Managing budgets, resources, and ensuring efficient, cost-effective delivery of learning operations.

Senior Leadership: Engaging with senior leaders to align learning initiatives with business objectives and communicate the strategic value of learning.

Internal Partners: Interacting with various business units to understand voice of the customer.

Compliance and Legal: Ensuring learning operations adhere to organizational policies and applicable laws to mitigate risks.

External:

Industry Partners and Associations: Staying informed about the latest trends, best practices, and emerging technologies in learning and development.

Vendors and Suppliers: Learning suppliers, talent suppliers – management, liaising between talent etc.

Professional Networks and Communities: Gaining insights from industry benchmarks, peer practices, and innovative learning approaches.

Role Requirements:

A Master’s degree in a subject related to Business Management, the Learning Business, or the Services Industry.

20 years of experience: Managing large-scale, client-service-oriented functions. This extensive experience is necessary to provide the depth of knowledge and leadership capability needed to oversee a complex global learning operation.

Proficiency with learning life cycle and digital tools.

Leadership and Management Skills: Ability to lead a team of Learning Operations Assistant Managers effectively. Critical thinking to align learning operations with BP's values and business objectives. Fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and continuous improvement. Managing and developing people, including career development and succession planning.

Strategic Planning and Execution Skills: Developing and implementing strategic plans for learning operations. Integrating digital solutions and agile methodologies into service delivery. Driving initiatives that support BP's sustainability goals. Ensuring operational excellence and managing risks. Leading change management and process improvement.

Partner Engagement Skills: Building and maintaining strong relationships with partners at all levels. Representing the P&C Services function internally and externally. Collaborating with global learning teams for consistent service delivery. Communicating clearly and influencing others to achieve strategic objectives.

