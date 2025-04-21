This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As we transition from an oil company to an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, bold enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

The Learning Programme Advisor enables effective learning operations across the Learning & Skills team. Key focus areas: demand planning, session scheduling, assignments and completions; compliance and conformance learning; event orchestration. This role is a global role, it plays a key part in ensuring we maximize bp’s resources for example by managing vendor relationships and ensuring smooth processes between different parts of bp. It also minimizes risk, for example, by ensuring learning, particularly compliance and conformance learning, is assigned and completions recorded promptly and correctly. The Learning Programme Advisor must work accurately at pace, thinking critically to focus effort on the high value problems to solve.

Role Purpose:

This role is responsible for supporting the full cycle of operations for learning and development programmes. It plays a critical part in overseeing vendor relationships, managing performance, ensuring smooth processes between different parts of bp, and collaboration with external service providers.

What you will do:

Understands the end-to-end lifecycle of learning solutions and programs within the Skills performance and learning portfolio.

Builds strong working relationships with colleagues in the learning team and S+S to deliver prioritized activity effectively, solve problems and improve ways of working, using AI, where appropriate.

Manages end to end learning operations for the Learning & Skills team for global and local solutions, including onboarding solutions, content management, demand planning, session scheduling, assignments and completions.

Identifies risks related to enrolment or session delivery, makes and actions recommendations to ensure resources are focused on the highest value outcomes for bp and is willing to challenge, where needed.

Manages compliance and conformance learning from assignment to reporting including data analysis and interpretation and handling audit requests.

Orchestrates global and local programs, including faculty management, liaising with venues, and logistics.

Works with colleagues across Talent to support priority learning events in the UK and US with on-the-ground program management.

Supports the end-to-end ARIBA process where needed, ensuring all interested parties have access to contracts and purchase orders, and approvals are directed according to delegations of authority.

What you will need:

Bachelor’s degree in a Learning and development or data analytics related subject or relevant experience is desirable.

2-years’ experience in a business-facing learning operations role, using learning operations systems and processes.

Skills:

Growth mindset; ‘getting things done’; strong project management and organizational skills, ability to manage multiple initiatives simultaneously. Commercial acumen; data analysis, visualization, interpretation; supplier relationship management; risk management; communications and influencing; stakeholder management; decision making; agility core practices; problem solving; learning content design and management; creating a high performing team.

Skills from the capability framework for PC&C COE specialists:

Managing change; psychological safety; continuous learning; legal and regulatory environment and compliance; continuous improvement; analytical thinking; agility core practices; resilience; teamwork; customer centric thinking.

Technical:

Proficiency in learning management systems and digital learning tools. Experience of contract management systems/software, and learning software/platforms e.g. Xyleme and Cornerstone.

Experience of compliance and conformance learning processes.

Behavioural:

Experience advising and influencing colleagues and stakeholders.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Communication, Continued Learning, Creating and measuring impact, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design Thinking, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership development, Learning application and behavioural change, Learning content design and management, Learning delivery and facilitation, Marketing learning, Performance Consulting, Stakeholder Management, Talent Management, User experience research, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

