Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

People, Culture & Communications



HR Group



As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

Learning Services Manager

Working together with our global learning teams, Learning Services is responsible for learning implementation, the ‘silent’ end-to-end delivery of training internally and providing support and record maintenance for external training. Day to day activity is managed through our systems; Salesforce and Cornerstone on Demand (CSoD).

The Learning Services Manager’s primary role is to manage a team comprising Learning Services professionals lead by Team Leads and is accountable for the overall delivery of learning services in the Budapest centre. The role supervises both the Design Integration space as well as Learning Services.

Managing a large-scale team of P&C O&A Learning Services colleagues with complex process management and business interactions in an international environment

Providing coaching for the Team Leaders as part of their ongoing development and training

Ensuring processes are embedded and adhered to consistently throughout multiple teams, leading team in delivering the defined important metric

Ensures horizontal and vertical alignment of strategic direction and ‘vision’ for respective people care services to ensure team are operating in alignment with global process and customer needs – working collaboratively with Global Experience & Excellence team (GEO) and Global Solution owner (GSO) closely

Developing and maintain sound working relationships with key partners at all levels within the organisation

Develop the organizational and people capabilities that will enable the team to continuously compete and excel. Enabling team to identify trends and opportunities that drive operational improvements

Deep involvement in projects/ initiatives locally and globally

Representing team to both internal and external audiences regarding complex operational issues

Recognise the need for and lead through change management initiatives while maintaining and driving team engagement.

Plan & executive tactical operation strategy.

Fluency in English

Bachelors degree in a relevant technical/business field

Minimum of 6-8 years of experience managing a client-service oriented function with experience in management of large corporate initiatives/projects, critical thinking, relationship management, financial budgets and processes

Prior experience in HR Shared Service / service center in a multi-national organization, multi-national and multi-lingual environment

Proven team leader with a track record of team development and driving strong performance within a diverse team

Strong partner management skills

Proven people leadership skills in managing team leads and analyst level.

Effective project management and communication skills

Proficiency in using MS Office/Office365 applications

Proficiency in using CRM tool

Proficiency in using Service enabling technologies

Excellence communication (verbal & written)

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



