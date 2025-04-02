Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Learning Services Senior Specialist

In this role You will:

Ensure the 'smooth' & well managed transition of new learning offers, sharing SME advice and standard process regarding system functionality, configurations and the Operating Model.

Deliver a consistently high standard to all your internal &/or external customer groups.

Accurate configuration of new offers and change management against existing offers across internal systems, including bp’s Learning Management System (Cornerstone) and workflow tool (Salesforce).

Sound change management and partner engagement ensuring that bp’s core data and delivery standards are applied; raising risks and issues as required.

Build collegiate and balanced relationships with content owners whose expectations are aligned with learning’s service levels and data & delivery standards.

Ensure that the highest standards of data & information management are consistently maintained in support of your work.

Provision the e-learning publication service, ensuring thorough testing and validation checks are in place.

Responsible for provisioning goods and services for training sessions, identifying and advancing risks with potential solutions, and scheduling trainers and faculty while coordinating with individual faculty and vendors.

Select and confirm appropriate training venues based on defined criteria and budget considerations, and timely order training materials and arrange special requirements, including managing virtual or physical materials, IT services, catering, and necessary tools (e.g., scrap cars, diesel oil).

Administer sessions by completing tasks in Salesforce and ensuring accurate, timely updates to training records in Cornerstone.

Record and follow up on invoicing for estimated and actual costs of goods and services contracted for sessions.

Ensure session schedule changes are promptly reflected in Salesforce and communicated to vendors, learners, and faculty.

Point of contact for complex learner queries through cases, thoroughly investigate often time sensitive queries, whilst managing the learner’s expectations.

Work with procurement to onboard training vendors.

What You will need to be successful:

Educated to university level or equivalent

Fluency in English (French or German is a plus)

Over 3 years of relevant previous experience with Learning Management Systems

Solid knowledge of CRM Systems

Proficient in using MS Office

Excellent problem-solving abilities and attention to details

A continuous improvement approach; seeking simple, ‘best fit’ solutions to challenges

Strong communication and social skills, with the ability to effectively motivate and educate diverse audiences

Excellent personal organizational skills – good balance of being proactive and reactive; ability to manage multiple priorities and complete tasks on time

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.