Learning Services and Solutions Senior Advisor

People, Culture & Communications



HR Group



At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As we transition from an oil company to an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.



We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.



We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

The Learning Services Advisor enables the successful implementation of learning processes across the organization, ensuring that learning initiatives are seamlessly integrated into operational workflows. A key component of the role is to act as the point of escalation for both TCD and SPL with Learning ops & advisory teams on tactical issues. This role serves as the key interface between the Training Competence and Development (TCD) or Skills Performance and Learning (SPL) organisation and the Learning P&C operations & advisory organisation, taking full ownership of ensuring that learning services are intuitive, efficient, and tailored to meet bp’s needs. The Advisors implement the standardization and optimization of processes and ensuring that they are implemented accurately, consistently and with a focus on operational excellence.



In this capacity, the LSA supports the implementation of new learning systems, tools, and processes, ensuring that they align with business requirements and chip in to workforce development goals.



They are responsible for establishing clear communication and coordination between departments, ensuring that learning activities are not only operationally efficient but also fully aligned with broader organizational objectives. The Learning Service advisor uses data to drive continuous improvement and innovation across learning operations. This role plays a pivotal part in enhancing the learning function’s contribution to organizational performance and workforce development.



Aligns with business strategy and goals: Understands the function's strategic objectives, operating model, and critical skill gaps required to meet these goals. Ensures this align with the Training, Competence, and Development performance framework.

Supports realization of the learning vision and strategy, chip in development of the learning common process, continuous improvement of that process and drive process field in the teams (learning function and operations & advisory teams).

Key interface between P&C Ops and Advisory and Talent teams. Act as the primary point of contact for internal partners, supervising all aspects of supported portfolio learning operations, resolving any roadblocks or challenges that arise.

Point of escalation for Talent and operations and advisory organizations on learning operations matters and drive adequate solutions (win-win) of issues. Drive cross-functional collaboration by facilitating alignment between the Learning and Operations teams, ensuring that learning initiatives are implemented with precision and meet business objectives.

Lead complex problem solving in relation to learning and development process development and execution. Champion continuous process improvement by identifying areas for enhancement and implementing best methodologies to elevate the effectiveness of learning delivery.

Engages leadership and gathers insights: Collects and analyses audience feedback, focusing on learning effectiveness, skill development, and behavioural changes to refine learning strategies.

Monitors and evaluates performance data: Measures performance against targets, analyses variances, and provides detailed commentary to support continuous improvement.

Supports the SPI team in development of the Learning common process and the performance frame. Secures intuitive process collaborate with the learning operations & advisory processes and supports the continuous improvement of both by active participation and liaising with the learning operations and advisory teams.

Lead initiatives to optimize learning workflows and ensure that processes are streamlined for maximum efficiency and accuracy, reducing operational bottlenecks.



3 years’ experience working in learning and development or data analytics in large organizations or applicable industry experience

Collaborate with Skills Performance Managers to ensure the successful design and delivery of global learning programs and initiatives

Work with P&C Operations and Advisory to ensure the efficient and accurate delivery of learning and accurate training records

Partner with P&C teams on cross-functional projects and squads, ensuring alignment between programmes and broader talent management and workforce development

IT and digital: work to ensure the latest learning technologies and ensure seamless delivery of online learning solutions

Learning vendors and training providers: including maintaining relationships, ensuring high quality learning experience and outcomes, and adherence to contractual obligations. This may include management of multiyear contacts and also significant budgetary responsibility

Professional bodies and accreditation organizations: to ensure that there is compliance to industry standard and requirements



Strong communication and execution skills

Data Analysis and interpretation: identifying trends, inform decision making related to learning and development.

Performance measurement and reporting.

Critical Thinking.

Communication and presentation.

Learning and development expertise

Partner engagement and collaboration

Business Process Improvement

Continuous Learning

Customer centric thinking

Business insight

Decision making

Project management and planning

Communication

Creating and Measuring Impact

Agility core practices

Relevant experience in performance analysis, ideally within learning and development or HR context

Background in working with learning and development initiatives - 3 years Experience with relevant systems (e.g. Salesforce / Lapp, CSOD etc.)



Demonstrated ability to work in a dynamic environment, managing diverse stakeholder groups and driving successful delivery of learning initiatives

Experience in liaising with external training providers, working with internal groups and squads, and driving and managing change



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



