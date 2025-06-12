Learning and Development Manager, bpx

This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



HR Group



BPX Energy is BP's U.S. onshore oil and gas business, focused on delivering safe, sustainable, and innovative energy solutions. As part of BP, BPX drives value through innovative technology, operational excellence, and a commitment to reducing emissions while meeting global energy needs.

Job Summary: We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Talent and Training Manager to lead the development and execution of comprehensive Talent identification and development programs. This role is essential in enhancing the skills and competencies of our team members while ensuring compliance with industry standards. The ideal candidate will possess strong leadership abilities, a proactive approach to organizational engagement, and a commitment to fostering a positive learning environment.

Develop and deliver leadership and technical training curriculum using a variety of instructional techniques and formats, including e-learning, workshops, and seminars. Leverage group offering and supplement as needed.

Build skills taxonomy to align with core skills and competencies for jobs in bpx.

Assess the impact of training on employee performance and provide regular feedback to management.

Stay updated with the latest industry trends and integrate innovative training methods to continually improve program quality.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify training needs and develop curricula that align with business objectives

Deliver talent identification and development process, partner closely with our People and Culture business partnership team to implement programs.

Monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of training programs, making adjustments as necessary to enhance learning outcomes.

Bachelor’s degree in a related field or equivalent experience.

Proven experience in training program development and execution.

Strong project management skills with the ability to oversee complex initiatives.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Familiarity with industry-specific regulations and practices.

How much do we pay (Base)? $140,000 - $180,000. Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

At bpx, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision, and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401(k) matching program.

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



