Level 3 Maintenance Technician

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

The Maintenance Technician 3 is a skilled and reliable team member responsible for maintaining and improving equipment performance in a fast-paced production environment. This role supports preventative and corrective maintenance activities, assists with equipment setup and diagnostics, and plays a key part in ensuring operational continuity. The Technician 3 works under limited supervision, contributing to the safety, efficiency, and quality goals of the plant.

Key Accountabilities:

Perform preventive and routine maintenance on production and facility equipment to ensure operational readiness.

Troubleshoot and resolve mechanical, hydraulic, and minor electrical issues, escalating complex problems as needed.

Support equipment setup, testing, and adjustments during changeovers and after repairs.

Maintain accurate records of work completed in the maintenance management system.

Monitor equipment performance and collaborate with operations to identify improvement opportunities.

Share relevant shift information with team members and supervisors to support knowledge transfer and continuity.

Ensure compliance with HSE (Health, Safety & Environment) and quality procedures at all times.

Participate in team-based problem solving and reliability initiatives.

Provide input into maintenance planning and equipment reliability improvements when appropriate.

Maintain a safe, clean, and organized work environment.

Essential Education & Experience:

High School diploma or equivalent

Additional technical training or certifications are preferred. Continued development through on-the-job training or coursework is expected.

3+ years of hands-on maintenance experience in a manufacturing, processing, or industrial environment.

Solid knowledge of mechanical systems, with working familiarity in hydraulics, pneumatics, and basic electrical components.

Comfortable using computerized systems for work orders, documentation, and communication (e.g., CMMS, email, MS Office).

Current TWIC card or ability to obtain one.

Strong communication and teamwork skills, with the ability to work both independently and in collaboration with others.

Demonstrated problem-solving ability and initiative in addressing equipment issues.

Willingness to work flexible schedules and respond to off-shift support needs as required.

Why Join Us:

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We recognize that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment and many others! Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.