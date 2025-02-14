Entity:Production & Operations
Join our Team and advance your career as Libya Resource Growth Leader Access & Discovered Resource Opportunities!
You will be responsible for leading the resource growth agenda, based on a reliable understanding and description of each access resource opportunity and its potential integrated field development scenario, to support securing a value accretive commercial deal.
The position will be based out of Tripoli, Libya and will reside within the Discovered Resource Opportunities Organisation in Subsurface and report into VP DRO.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
