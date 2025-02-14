This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

Join our Team and advance your career as Libya Resource Growth Leader Access & Discovered Resource Opportunities!

We would like to emphasize that we encourage a diverse group of candidates to apply!

You will be responsible for leading the resource growth agenda, based on a reliable understanding and description of each access resource opportunity and its potential integrated field development scenario, to support securing a value accretive commercial deal.

The position will be based out of Tripoli, Libya and will reside within the Discovered Resource Opportunities Organisation in Subsurface and report into VP DRO.

In this role You will:

Lead technical team comprising DRO field development access squads, comprising of subsurface. exploration and appraisal (E&A) flow to work and multi-functional (wells, projects, production) practitioners

Integrate very closely with data room team and subsurface assurance team to incorporate technical evaluations

Work closely with peers in Business Development and Finance to assess the value of each access opportunity and generate the right set of planning documents to secure an access deal

Progress each opportunity through subsurface assurance as a key achievement

Maintain internal technical, legal and commercial alignment

Ensure the internal working plan is synchronised with and in support of the external plan /negotiations led by local in-country leaders & team

Lead and Support Partner and Government meetings and relationships through effective working group meetings and ad hoc interaction and collaboration

Apply agile working principles in leading the cross functional squad to deliver its expected products

Demonstrate progress versus plan on a monthly basis at monthly performance reviews (MPRs) as part of the DRO performance management system

Act as a key member of the DRO core leadership team reporting into the VP DRO

Exemplify bp’s leadership framework; Lead through the company’s established value system, build enduring capability, energize people, and boost value as One Team

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English & Arabic language

University degree or equivalent experience in Geoscience or Reservoir/Petroleum Engineering

Min. 15 years of experience in Subsurface in geoscience or engineering

Experience leading and managing teams in Subsurface, Exploration or OBO/JVs

Strong leadership and communications skills, including negotiation and influencing, as well as the ability to interact with a broad range of technical specialists and collaborators at various technical and leadership levels

Proven track record as an integrator, including demonstrated experience integrating multiple teams and functions to achieve positive outcome

Strong dedication to HSSE, Ethics and Compliance

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

