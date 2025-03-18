Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

Join our Team and advance your career as a Line Manager Advisor

This role provides business-facing consultation and advice to individual line managers and may facilitate the resolution of everyday queries and coaching to drive engagement, pre-empting and resolving line manager inquiries on policy and informal ER cases. The role uses data to mentor line managers to ensure they are supported throughout all people management activities. The advisor delivers reliable, compliant, and secure P&C operations in support of the business, using and interpreting data and insights relevant to the business they support. The role involves acting as the first point of contact for line managers for people management queries, advising on policies and processes, and ensuring a positive experience by prioritizing and seeking guidance on tickets using Salesforce. Support new projects for L&C or wider talent either as a lead or as a project team member.

In this role You will:

Ensure reliable, compliant, and secure P&C operations that support the business.

Provide consultation and advice to business leaders, resolving queries, coaching to drive engagement, and managing employee relations (ER) cases with a focus on diversity and inclusion.

Understand the business and its workforce needs.

Analyze and use relevant data and insights.

Promote standard methodologies and identify alignments across P&C teams.

Act as the first point of contact for Line Managers on people management queries.

Advise on policies, processes, and approval requirements according to the People Authorities matrix.

Provide coaching on policies, goal setting, reflections, pay reviews, and cyclical activities.

Manage P&C queries, calling out to higher levels when necessary and ensuring proper service channels.

Ensure a positive experience for Line Managers and employees, managing queries via Salesforce until closure.

Review and amend P&C transactions to ensure accurate data.

Adhere to service requirements and SLAs.

Find opportunities for process improvements and contribute to the knowledge base.

Keep up to date with policies, business priorities, and relevant labor relations.

What You will need to be successful:

Minimum 2-4 years of relevant P&C experience

Breadth and depth across the HR technical areas and able to provide professional advice and act as a coach to others in most of the areas

Experienced in Employee Relations and casework

Experience in Human Resources, proven capability and experience in delivering talent management, ER, track record of effective partnering considering business needs and linking value to business results

Experience with organizational change and working in a matrixed organization and working knowledge of relevant labor legislation and regulations

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Coaching, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Employee and labour relations, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Influencing, Job Design, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Managing workforce concerns {+ 11 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.