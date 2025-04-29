Local Delivery SME

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement. We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

The Delivery Lead manages multiple teams overseeing the Global Hire to Retire services and UK payroll. The role ensures team members deliver best-in-class, end-to-end employee life cycle support and customer experience to bp employees. The role leads team managers, Subject Matter Experts, and Senior. Analysts, ensuring quality service delivery and compliance with internal and external standards.

This role involves shift working. The candidate should be available for shift working, based on business needs.

What you will do:

Manage shared service delivery teams focused on UK services.

Develop a team environment that supports continuous improvements and innovation.

Supervise payroll checks, payroll taxes, and employee benefit payments.

Ensure compliance with internal controls, audits, and governmental reporting.

Identify and implement process improvements for better efficiency and customer experience.

Manage Key Performance Indicators (critical metric) for the UK Services team.

Provide first-level partner concern for team issues and manage timely resolutions.

Implement and monitor quality frameworks for service delivery

What you will need ?

Degree or professional qualification in a relevant field, or equivalent experience. Bachelor/Masters degree in HR or related discipline preferred

10+ years relevant business experience, including leadership positions in a HR Services environment preferred

Skills:

Project management and process improvement skills.

High attention to detail.

Digital fluency and risk management capabilities.

Proficient in CRM systems and MS Office.

Psychological safety

Legal and regulatory environment and compliance

Stakeholder management

Continuous improvement

Performance and planning

Commercial competence

Agile core principles

Creativity and innovation

Budget management

Customer service delivery excellence

Workforce Planning

Resilience

Teamwork

Leadership

Customer centric thinking

Knowledge sharing

Technical Skills:

Demonstrated ability to administer P&C systems and processes efficiently and effectively, for payroll area / process, including the understanding of legal, fiscal and regulatory requirements.

Deep knowledge of Payroll systems.

Digital fluency – strong systems and computer skills and experience across full spectrum of Office programmes and analytical support tools.

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively generate and analyse a range of data to provide accurate and timely information to inform business decisions.

Proficient in using MS Office/Office365 application.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.