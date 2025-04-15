Logistics Analyst - Trading operations

Job summary

Entity:

Supply, Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge!

The Logistics Analyst is integral to the success of the Trading & Shipping organization (T&S). T&S is an integrator to deliver our strategy of resilient hydrocarbons and low carbon energy. This position coordinates the safe, efficient, and reliable execution of the physical movements into and out of supply chain networks supporting our refineries, branded customer network, and trading business. The role requires the ability to troubleshoot problems and have a commercial approach to optimize decisions that enhance profitability or lower costs.

The role delivers in a safety and compliance way, meet product quality for the deal or regulations, and communicate effectively across internal and external parties. This role will have a bias for action as well as a focus on efficiency and automation.

It plays a vital role in moving product between suppliers, refineries, terminals, and customers across all modes of transportation including pipelines, rail, truck, intra terminal movements, barges, and vessels.

IMPORTANT! Please submit your CV in English

Key Accountabilities

Manage the safe and compliant movement of Diesel and Biodiesel via various modes of transportation. Be flexible and willing to learn multiple modes of transportation and commodities to support the team.

Nominate and coordinate the scheduling of truck movements between terminals and suppliers.

Receive and process daily orders from clients.

Handle daily primary and secondary truck scheduling.

Troubleshoot problems including timing, quality, supply, delivery, weather.

Maintain accurate data in the system of record. Internal & external systems (purchases, sales, terminals & carriers).

Work closely with back office and front office teams to ensure financial accuracy.

Manage and control contracts.

Identify process efficiencies and support the implementation of change.

Create a positive environment across operations by sharing ideas and best practices with a One Team approach.

Essential Education:

Bachelor's Degree or equivalent experience

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

3 to 5 years of oil & gas industry, supply chain, logistics, bulk shipping and/or operations experience or any product scheduling experience

Advanced English and Portuguese proficiency

Strong Microsoft Excel experience

Previous SAP experience is desirable

Additional criteria

Extraordinary sense of urgency, ability to get things done quickly and able to effectively prioritize through challenging and contending demands

Positive relationship management and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build and maintain relationships with diverse customers and stakeholders to deliver process silent running

Strong analytical, problem solving, and attention to detail skills establishing and executing priorities leading to effective decision making

Initiative to see opportunities and suggest changes, with a cost reduction and process optimization approach

Strong communication skills (verbal and written)

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, meal vouchers, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process and to perform crucial job functions.

Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Ancillary cost management, Ancillary cost management, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Dangerous Goods Transportation, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Group Problem Solving, Hazardous Materials Transportation, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Logistics, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Microsoft Excel, Multimodal Transportation, Negotiating, Risk Management, Road Transportation, Safety, Scheduling, Shipping {+ 8 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.