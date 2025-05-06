Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Bp Castrol is looking for Logistics Coordinator (Bulk Transports) to coordinate the daily activities with logistics service providers with regards to primary distribution / Storage & Handling / secondary transportation to ensure safe, cost effective and SLA consistent delivery services

To ensure that BP HSSEQ rules and policies for all S&H and transportation activities are adhered to.

About bp Castrol:

It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry.

Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator.

We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen.

Key Accountabilities:

This include also, but not limited to

Preparing weekly logistics delivery schedules

Alignment with planning teams to make efficient logistics operations

Performance tracking of logistics contractors

Continuous improvement on logistics operations

Relabelling and re-packaging coordination

Products re-check time and samples

SLOB management also with disposal bases on management input

Stock monitoring and stock count when due including compulsory stock if required

Coordinate transportation daily operations, both primary and secondary, from and to domestic sites of pack and bulk products considering capacity constraints and business priorities and including re-deployments or Raw materials.

Optimise logistics model to increase the customer service level and to minimise costs. ( OMS 6.8: Continius improvement & OMS 8.4.1 and 8.4.2: Budget Management: Develop, monitor and control the annual budget to provide resources to deliver the activities in the annual plan.)

Cascades following all BP group standards required to support business targets /plan delivery. (OMS: 4.1 Procedures and Practices: Document and rigorously follow procedures for safe, compliant and reliable operations.)

Assures Logistics activities through group driven auditing process, implementing required developments and enhancements. (OMS: 4.1 Procedures and Practices)

Ensures that Logistics agreements with Contractors are properly applied and operated in cost effective way (OMS 2.5: Working with contractors & OMS 8.4.1 and 8.4.2: Budget Management)

Develops, recommends and implements logistics agreements with third parties securing optimum utilization of resources and cost effectiveness (OMS 2.5: Working with contractors)

Leads and ensures transparent performance management processes based on clear data delivered by Finance and deliver further performance improvements

Ensures that logistics KPIs are under continuous improvement (OMS 6.8: Continius improvement : develop a culture in the workforce to improve operating performance through defect identification, measurement and elimination.)

Recommends and implements performance improvement measures

Education:

High school, preferred engineering or economics sciences with logistics background

Experience:

5 Year Experience in a logistics role within supply chain or similar business; knowledge of distribution industry would be beneficial

Skills and competencies:

Legal knowledge and qualification (optional) in export activities, customs, ADR regulations, excise duties.

Good level of SAP knowledge.

Good knowledge of English language, both oral and written. Fluent in local language.

Team worker encouraging and respecting the contribution of others and proactively sharing information and ideas.

Able to meet deadlines through good time management and allocation of priorities.

Good balance of general customer service skills and knowledge of the distribution industry.

Demonstrated HSSEQ awareness.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.