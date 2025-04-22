As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

Logistics Coordinator – GME

Please be advised that this requisition is intended to build a talent pool for multiple vacancies with similar responsibilities and expectations.

The role holder is responsible for supporting timely, accurate, safe execution of GME delivery operations in respective Hub geographies by working closely with the order managers, demand managers, and 3rd party contractors.

In this role You will:

Receive GME Orders from the global network of CSS Order Managers and organizing delivery with Blend Plant, Suppliers, Vessel Agent, etc. This includes receiving orders from Manta/Orca, processing orders in SAP, confirming product availability and extra charges as required and processing product fulfilments in SAP (not in MANTA/Orca).

Maintain close communication with Order Manager on order/delivery progress, confirming the orders in a timely manner and/or taking proactive and cost effective steps to mitigate any difficulties with meeting customer requirements.

Continually update of order status within the MANTA / Orca system and update the vessel ETA and ETD promptly.

Provide to Demand Coordinators on a real time basis the required logistics/port restriction information for updating the Port Service Directory (PSD); Directory of Marine Services (DMS) and local offers.

Provide supply completion details and latest updates to Order Manager’s within 24 hours of supply completed. Emergency situations shall be tackled by advancing the cases to Order Manager’s via phone call and providing solution to end customers.

Ensure all DRN have been received on time in GME Document hub (within 2 working days from the delivery date); check all info in DRN is correct (Stock point; mnemonic; pack size; date; quantities, Manta/Orca number ; pre-delivery check list; etc.).

Work closely with 3rd party blenders TNB etc, delivery agents to solve any issue with delivery and invoicing in SAP and call off required logistics services (freight, barge and storage and handling).

Investigate all complaints received from customers or non-conformances received and drive Continuous Improvement initiatives.

Ensure all complaints are promptly followed up, RCA’s are completed in the templates defined by FBT’s by clearly articulating the case identified, preventive and mitigating actions taken to avoid such incident to take place in the future. Support Order Manager’s and Account Managers in drafting the approved communication to be sent to the end customer.

Proactive and timely response to Order Manager’s on stock check and supply possibilities for enquiries where’s vessel agent details are provided upfront.

Adhere to time-zone challenges and prioritize response to Order Manager’s in other region’s to manage SLA’s signed with the end customer.

Collect and report relevant Key Performance Indicators for the Marine activities.

Support business and Leads in FBT organization to deliver assigned transformation projects.

Handles customer's concern of issues from day-to-day operational lens and develops contingency plans as appropriate.

What You will need to be successful:

Minimum 36 months/3 years’ of working experience in logistics, supply chain, Customer operations.

Fluency in English; Dutch language knowledge is an advantage

Technical knowledge of International Marine products. Strong hold in reporting and understanding of Order-to-Cash (O2C) process with clear focus on logistics and supply chain

Strong service orientation - demonstrating the ability to set and maintain high standards of customer service, actively looking for ways to enhance customer experience.

Excellent teammate encouraging and respecting the contribution of others and volunteering information and ideas.

Able to prioritise, handle urgent issues and situations, following through to resolution in a timely manner and focusing efforts to deliver business values.

Handling stakeholders, good interpersonal, influential and decision-making skills.

Experience in SAP, MS Office, Salesforce, JDE and CRM platforms.

