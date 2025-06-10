Lubricant Technical Services Manager -MYSGPH

Entity:Customers & Products
As part of bp, Castrol lubricants is widely acknowledged as the world’s leading specialist provider of lubricant solutions. Although best known for our expertise in developing lubricants for cars and bikes, we also produce lubricants that directly affect our daily lives in other, less noticeable ways such as in gas and electricity production, transport industries, construction and earth moving vehicles and not forgetting lubricants for the marine sector and for industry in general.
bp lubricant master brands marketed in Malaysia, Singapore and Philippines is under Castrol lubricants, with core product brand for automotive such EDGE, MAGNATEC, GTX, POWER1, ACTIV, VECTON, CRB as well as Castrol Industrial high performance sub brands Optigear, Molub-alloy and Tribol.
bp / Castrol are seeking a self-motivated, innovative; solutions orientated lubricants Technical Service Manager for our Automotive and Industrial business. As this is a leadership role, this person will be required to work in a team environment and take the lead on projects where required. We have a focus on growing the market share of our lubricants and you will be meaningful to our organizations success in achieving this goal.
Collaborating with the Technical Services Manager AsPac, the Technical Service Manager MYSP & PH is both a field and office based technical position that will require a high level of leadership skills, as well as a strong work ethic and will maintain a continuous focus on safety.
Delegate work appropriately and ensures that the right people and resources are available to deliver work/ on customer related projects. Provide the team with a clear direction and defines standards of performance expected; Supervise performance and provide timely and constructive feedback to enable team development; Motivate and empower others to achieve goals and provides others with coaching and development opportunities.
You will have a tertiary qualification in a technical subject area e.g. chemistry, mechanical engineering or similar field and have sound lubricant's experience within the automotive and industrial industries. Your basic knowledge of lubrication fundamentals, reliability centered maintenance practices and condition monitoring principles will have you up to speed with our products and their applications quickly.
Prior experience in lubricants technical support role is very highly regarded. Crucial to your success is your strong commercial competence and customer relationship building.
Upwards of 50% travel
Relevant technical certification/degree required; Mechanical/Chemical Engineering etc
bp Castrol offers an outstanding benefits package and work environment for our staff as well as being committed to your ongoing professional development, providing you with opportunities to advance your career both interstate and abroad with a genuine preference to promote from within.
Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
