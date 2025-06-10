Lubricant Technical Services Manager -MYSGPH

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Business Support Group



About Us

As part of bp, Castrol lubricants is widely acknowledged as the world’s leading specialist provider of lubricant solutions. Although best known for our expertise in developing lubricants for cars and bikes, we also produce lubricants that directly affect our daily lives in other, less noticeable ways such as in gas and electricity production, transport industries, construction and earth moving vehicles and not forgetting lubricants for the marine sector and for industry in general.

bp lubricant master brands marketed in Malaysia, Singapore and Philippines is under Castrol lubricants, with core product brand for automotive such EDGE, MAGNATEC, GTX, POWER1, ACTIV, VECTON, CRB as well as Castrol Industrial high performance sub brands Optigear, Molub-alloy and Tribol.

The Opportunity

bp / Castrol are seeking a self-motivated, innovative; solutions orientated lubricants Technical Service Manager for our Automotive and Industrial business. As this is a leadership role, this person will be required to work in a team environment and take the lead on projects where required. We have a focus on growing the market share of our lubricants and you will be meaningful to our organizations success in achieving this goal.

Collaborating with the Technical Services Manager AsPac, the Technical Service Manager MYSP & PH is both a field and office based technical position that will require a high level of leadership skills, as well as a strong work ethic and will maintain a continuous focus on safety.

Responsibilities

Responsible for defining the Technical Offer for the Market in line with overall PU approach.

Implementation of key activities to build the skill and capability on technical, product knowledge & application to technical engineer, sales team and distributor team to meet goal set towards business growth.

Support with any requests for technical services where application requirements are intricate, handling technical queries quickly and effectively.

Actively assist sales teams in resolving technical issues from the use of products/solutions in a timely manner to ensure the company reputation for quality is reinforced, visiting customers to resolve problems when required.

Assist in coordinating all technical issues related to product trials and interprets laboratory reports, as required.

Look out for the latest technical developments so as to be able to competently provide sound technical support

Support technical knowledge empowerment to the field force through helping with the technical training to sales teams, customers and distributors

Provide technical training to internal staff, channel partners, technical service vendors and customers where required, in order to improve overall customer satisfaction

Responsible for the ownership of the technical service offer and implement the Ethics & Code of Conduct, HSSE policies and system (training, safety audit for CMS) that are introduced and ensure that the subordinate understands such policies and enforce to them

Leadership:

Delegate work appropriately and ensures that the right people and resources are available to deliver work/ on customer related projects. Provide the team with a clear direction and defines standards of performance expected; Supervise performance and provide timely and constructive feedback to enable team development; Motivate and empower others to achieve goals and provides others with coaching and development opportunities.

About You

You will have a tertiary qualification in a technical subject area e.g. chemistry, mechanical engineering or similar field and have sound lubricant's experience within the automotive and industrial industries. Your basic knowledge of lubrication fundamentals, reliability centered maintenance practices and condition monitoring principles will have you up to speed with our products and their applications quickly.

Prior experience in lubricants technical support role is very highly regarded. Crucial to your success is your strong commercial competence and customer relationship building.

Travel expectation

Upwards of 50% travel

Education

Relevant technical certification/degree required; Mechanical/Chemical Engineering etc

Experience

Should possess sound technical understanding of Lubricants and product applications. Engineering/technical background required

Experience – 5 years working in a similar role within the lubricants industry leading a team people

Education - Mechanical, Engineering, Reliability, Condition Monitoring or Chemistry background

ICML Training, Noria or other similar lubricants training

Skills & Competencies

Expert understanding of lubrication and equipment application. Able to show good understanding of industry trends and strong knowledge lubrication application in the following key industry sectors, PCO, CVO, MCO and Industrial.

Require significant problem-solving skills, and be able to make judgment based on fact base information (non-bias decision)

Relevant language skills as applicable for the market – English and Bahasa Malaysia is meaningful, Mandarin is advantage.

Excellent presentation skill where expertly technical expertise is required

Any previous working for a lubricants' company, or OEM’s would be of an advantage

Ability to demonstrate value creation for customers

Advanced project management skills

RCA & Process driven approach to leading multiple projects and collaborators

Well-developed lubrication maintenance skills, customer management skills.

Digital literacy and use of applications

Ability to give internally and externally, always looking for continuous improvement

Great teammate, innovative and creative, has a strong bias for action

High mobility, up to 50% to support business needs across different geography.

Current Valid Driver’s License – this role is considered a professional driver.

Key Competencies

Technical, Application and Product Knowledge – Guide equipment mechanical knowledge, able to recommend lubricants for the correct application, have a good understanding of lubricant product knowledge and how automotive and Industrial lubricants' work.

Intuition For Business – Able to demonstrate Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) value selling concepts.

Problem Solving – Able to show logical thinking / process to methodical respond to problems

Must be able to independently lead or coordinate product trials directly with customers or distributors,

Able to demonstrate product proof of performance through the accumulation of data to quantitively demonstrate product performance via the use of used oil analysis, condition monitoring and other techniques

Must have experience in preparing and articulating the outcome of product trials via a case study

About the benefits

bp Castrol offers an outstanding benefits package and work environment for our staff as well as being committed to your ongoing professional development, providing you with opportunities to advance your career both interstate and abroad with a genuine preference to promote from within.

We believe success comes from the energy of our people. Through living our Who we Are values of Live our Purpose, Play to Win and Care for Others, we create an inclusive working environment where everyone can make a difference and give their best.

bp Castrol is an equal opportunity employer supporting diversity in our workforce. bp / Castrol encourages women, and people of culturally a diverse set of backgrounds to apply!



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.