M365 Technical Lead

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation at pace, enabling us to thrive while transitioning to a net zero ‎world! All without compromising our operational risk management.

Working with us, you can do this by:

deploying our integrated capability and standards in service of our net zero and ‎safety ambitions

driving our digital transformation and pioneering new business models

collaborating to deliver competitive customer-focused energy solutions

originating, scaling and commercialising innovative ideas, and creating ground-breaking new ‎businesses from them

protecting us by assuring management of our greatest physical and digital risks.

Because together we are:

Originators, builders, guardians and disruptors.‎

Engineers, technologists, scientists and entrepreneurs.‎

Empathetic, curious, creative and inclusive.

Role Synopsis:

The Collaboration and Productivity Platforms M365 Technical Lead leads in defining and delivering cross-platform and multi-functional activity and provide stewardship of technical delivery elements of the services and products delivered. As this is a newly formed part of the M365 operating model, the M365 Platforms Technical Lead will develop these capabilities in a way that enables the platforms to continue to align with the needs of the rest of the business.

Key Accountabilities:

1. Strategic planning

Collaborate with all members of the Portfolio to:

Evaluate and contribute to the strategic objectives across the portfolio, services, and M365 products, ensuring alignment with the longer-term vision and strategy.

Implement ways of working among the technical teams and product SMEs that are aligned, agile, and cohesive. Ensure consistency and alignment and drive collaboration with the other portfolio services, driving collaboration between the pillars of the platform focusing on Digital Foundations, Operations, and Digital Worker Experience.

2. Technical and Operations Management

Implement preventative measures at the platform level.

Performs installation, deployment, migration, incident management, problem management, organisational change, and release management across multiple technologies relevant for the service.

Provide advice on technical direction to the M365 roadmap.

Recommend and implement platform changes to improve supportability and increase operational efficiencies across the products and services.

Provide technical oversight of all platform management and governance activities.

Identify and implement the appropriate tools, performs capacity management and upgrade activities.

Ensure data management policies and practices are adopted across all M365 platforms and products as appropriate.

Liaise with Digital Security to remediate as required.

Provide Technical leadership and act as an escalation point for all the Digital Workplace Platform Management squads working on Microsoft 365.

Help Define, maintain and deliver an appropriate platform and products integrated technical roadmap for M365 Platforms including with Teams, SharePoint, Power Platform, OneDrive and other Microsoft products.

This includes elements of Data and Security Management, Product and Feature Management, Development and Integration, and centers on Digital Worker Experience. Keep up to date with Microsoft’s roadmap, assessing and piloting new products and features where needed. This includes being at the forefront of AI tech deployment for the platform.

Support SMEs in identifying and implementing the appropriate platform tools.

Work closely with architects to modernize, extend and exploit the platforms. Guide platform development and integrations required to capitalize on opportunities to improve the overall service offering.

Liaise with Digital Security to understand and remediate risks and implement preventative measures.

Have awareness of licensing and cost impacts and provide direction and influence peer teams in improving processes that impact the licensing estate.

Coordinate Release management with Digital Work Experience Teams to ensure appropriate business change and communications are in place to support. Advise on potential customer benefits of technical change, and the adoption of new platform and product features.

Guide the provision of technical domain expertise and ensure work is established that provide support to Operations, for the resolution of technically complex incidents and problems.

Create and lead a technically focused backlog across the platforms & products. Collaborate with Portfolio Owners and Service Owners to plan sprints and prioritize backlog items.

Select and deliver appropriate platform metrics and reporting to the Portfolio & Service Owners.

Align resources to provide technical impact assessments, from the platform perspective, of new requirements and customer focused initiatives. Identify and take the lead on any technical issues or risks.

Act as a single point of contact for Acquisitions, Divestments and New Business engagements, agreeing requirements and a solution plan, and then coordinating delivery of the plan across the platform.

Work with vendors and partners providing market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform.

Be a thought leader in the areas of your technology specialism helping to shape forward roadmaps, upcoming features, and opportunities to unlock future.

Essential Education:

Bachelor or master’s degree– subject agnostic based on experience

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Min. 8 years experience

Hands on technical background in the M365 stack who can actively co-ordinate and lead teams of technical engineers.

Expected to utilise their technical and leadership skills, to define technical activity delivery plans and responsible for checking the quality of the overall Foundations teams delivery.

Ensure and assure high quality technical delivery as well as adherence to bp's set of technical standards for Enterprise Technology and Service Engineering Discipline.

Agile Core Practices - Apply agile values and principles to generate value, with a focus on customers, products, and teams.

- Apply agile values and principles to generate value, with a focus on customers, products, and teams. Technical Specialism - Develop expertise in a specific area of information or communications technology.

- Develop expertise in a specific area of information or communications technology. Documentation and knowledge sharing - Systematically manage organizational knowledge to create value by capturing, sharing, and exploiting collective knowledge to improve performance and support decision making.

- Systematically manage organizational knowledge to create value by capturing, sharing, and exploiting collective knowledge to improve performance and support decision making. Information security - operate controls and management strategies to maintain the security, confidentiality, integrity, availability, accountability, and compliance of information systems.

- operate controls and management strategies to maintain the security, confidentiality, integrity, availability, accountability, and compliance of information systems. Metrics definition and Instrumentation - Develop and operate a measurement capability to assess performance, progress, and provide insights into actual or potential problems, issues, and risks.

- Develop and operate a measurement capability to assess performance, progress, and provide insights into actual or potential problems, issues, and risks. Service operations and resiliency - Build and operate services and applications at scale with automation to maintain high availability, using a combination of human effort and automated tools.

- Build and operate services and applications at scale with automation to maintain high availability, using a combination of human effort and automated tools. Collaboration - Collaborate internally and externally to support the wider bp strategy, enabling and empowering others to cooperate willingly to achieve positive results.

- Collaborate internally and externally to support the wider bp strategy, enabling and empowering others to cooperate willingly to achieve positive results. Facilitation - Guide squads to constructive outcomes using a range of techniques.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic background, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



