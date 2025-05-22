Maintenance Build Engineer Discipline Lead - TSI

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Job Title: MIB R&M Engineering Delivery Service Lead, TSI

About bp

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse capabilities to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

The Discipline Service Lead (DSL) should be a role model for instilling bp values and behaviours in others, and able to support, influence and positively develop the culture within the organisation.

The primary role accountability is as a line manager to a team of engineers and ensure their deployment and effective utilization in service of the global Maintenance & Integrity Build (MIB) unit deliverables.

The direct reports are Reliability and Maintenance (R&M) engineers that are assigned to support a designated regional squad. Focus will be on providing coaching and support to your team, so they deliver quality work within the designated budget and schedule.

As a DSL you will support the professional development and goals of your team members.

Responsibilities

Foster a strong working relationship with the global Squad Leads (SL) and their team, to drive the effective performance management of your globally distributed team of engineers.

Develop personal development plans with line reports, identifying and supporting areas for improvement and closure. Where necessary this will include performance improvement plans for underperformers.

Lead and participate in the delivery of Quality Assurance Plans.

Support delivery of central improvement programs leading to improved processes and capability, fostering a continuous-improvement culture.

Collaborate with regional squads to ensure the maintenance and integrity build complies with regional requirements and standards.

Awareness of Start-up Requirements for projects. Support the regional squads in the collation and delivery of start-up evidence.

Communicate business objectives, strategy plans, new guidance, initiatives and findings provided by Bp Solutions and P&O to the direct reports and wider MIB organization, where applicable.

Conduct interviews for new personnel, and work with People & Culture (P&C) for all hiring related aspects.

Be accountable for the onboarding of new personnel and ensure any MIB specific onboarding is understood and completed.

Foster and support the growth of relationships with key India based external partners.

Education

Must have education requirements:

Engineering Degree in related subject.

Experience and job requirements

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with)

Proven role model of professional values and behaviours.

Excellent leadership and facilitation skills with the ability to communicate effectively and manage stakeholders at all levels of the organisation.

Strong organizational and communication skills, technical ability and personal commitment to Health, Safety and Environmental performance.

Self-motivated with the ability to work both independently and as a productive member of a team.

Approachable, friendly demeanor, with a passion for coaching and supporting others in growing their capabilities.

Proven track record in project management essentials (budget, schedule, quality, risk and performance management)

Proven track record in delivering maintenance and integrity build projects including development and deployment of maintenance and integrity systems.

Understanding of Reliability Centered Maintenance (RCM) and Failure Mode & Effect Analysis (FMEA) methodologies, and the generation of Generic Equipment Strategies (GES), Site Equipment Strategies (SES), Condition monitoring programmes and basic care systems or equivalent.

Strong understanding of industry CMMS and a demonstrable understanding of work execution on site.

Awareness of RAM modelling.

P&ID and engineering drawing literacy.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided with reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform essential job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Commercial Acumen, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Decision Making, Defect Elimination, Digital fluency, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, OMS and bp requirements, Plant Economics, Presenting, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design {+ 8 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.