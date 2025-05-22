Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

About the role :

The Maintenance & Engineering Manager is accountable for (1) providing good and safe maintenance service to all plant manufacturing equipment and facilities supporting plant activities; (2) ensuring that all modifications are made in compliance with corporate HSE expectations, statutory requirements, IM standards requirements; and (3) maintaining high machine and equipment availability for operation.

Key Accountabilities

Plan, do, check, act that all production equipment and facilities are well maintained by staff or by third party contractors, up to the BP corporate HSSE expectation, policy, standards, in compliance with the relevant local laws, within the annual target budget;

Ensure that all procedures falling under the ownership of this role are maintained and reviewed on the agreed frequency, kept up-to-date, and changes detailed and reflected in OMS ONLINE as appropriate. Communicate any changes to the procedures that may impact understanding to the affected workforce

Actively chip in to plant IMS effective process, taking roles of an internal auditor;

Be a signatory in Work Permit System regarding repair/modification as per related procedure;

Plan and implement preventive maintenance / repair for the plant machinery and equipment;

Monitor implementation of all maintenance work along plans and budgets

Carry out inspection of critical equipment / items and investigate cause(s) of failure for appropriate corrective and preventive actions;

Conduct communication / training about HSSE policy, standard, for relevant maintenance work force, about preventive maintenance and modification work, and manage their performance;

Ensure engineering modification of production equipment and other facility is performed in close observance of the plant IM standards and recorded in HSSE plan; instruct production supervisors to perform safety methods and improve working conditions.

Practice management of change process for and risk management for substantial modification, non-normative maintenance activities;

Accountable for the respective Control of Work (CoW) role as per the facility CoW matrix and/or appointment letter, align with CoW Procedure.

Compile, revise safety procedures and methods of equipment and machines including emergency response. Co-ordinate with HSSE Advisor to compile training documents and guide staff.

Act as response team member for crisis / continuity management, with accountabilities consistent with relevant response plans and as assigned by the response team leader.

Join periodic audit of HSSE and investigation of safety incidents relating to engineering.

Establish technical requirements/specifications for new machine / equipment purchase;

Take the Integrity Impacting roles and responsibilities of the Site Engineering Authority, performing tasks and maintaining IM related tasks of the plant;

Act as Risk Owner for risk events as assigned in the facility risk register with accountabilities including accurate documentation and assessment of the risk event, collaborating with subject matter experts as appropriate, assign action owners to risk reduction measures, monitoring and self-verification of risk reduction measures to closure with efficiency and communication of the importance of the risk reduction measures to the workforce that may be affected.

Act as the site secondary PCN security SPA.

Act as Task Owner assigned to the facility compliance task and shall be accountable to lead the compliance task as specified in Compliance Task Manager (CTM) / ones in procedures/ work instructions including safety methods for handling critical equipment and tools, or CTM or the 1-PRC19-A01.

To be Contractor Assurance Manager (CAM), responsible for BP HSSE requirements for work with contractors. Act as BP Contract Accountable Manager to ensure safe execution of the contracted work while applying the Working with Contractor process throughout for engineering contracts for equipment inspection and maintenance as specify in COMPASS.

Act as project manager for design & construction projects, and in ongoing facility operation, acting as project manager to ensure operation of assets within safe operating and safe design limits, and ensuring inspection and maintenance of facility assets to meet all applicable BP Group Defined Practices and BP Operating Management System requirements.

Issue guideline for operating and solving problems of equipment and machines. guiding staff to comply.

In the capacity of Field Inspector, ensure completion of Field Inspections as per the annual plan, document all comments in eWells, and ensure appropriate actions to address findings are assigned, detailed, and monitored to closure as per the procedure.

Deliver the relevant element of the approved Basic Customer Offer (Project Codex) for this role as defined in Country process documents of OMS 7.4.3 stored on OMSONLINE.

Maintain awareness of the Product Stewardship and Product Compliance processes, responsibilities and accountabilities which impact or involve my immediate team and my broader business function.