Entity:Customers & Products
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
About the role :
The Maintenance & Engineering Manager is accountable for (1) providing good and safe maintenance service to all plant manufacturing equipment and facilities supporting plant activities; (2) ensuring that all modifications are made in compliance with corporate HSE expectations, statutory requirements, IM standards requirements; and (3) maintaining high machine and equipment availability for operation.
Key Accountabilities
Plan, do, check, act that all production equipment and facilities are well maintained by staff or by third party contractors, up to the BP corporate HSSE expectation, policy, standards, in compliance with the relevant local laws, within the annual target budget;
Ensure that all procedures falling under the ownership of this role are maintained and reviewed on the agreed frequency, kept up-to-date, and changes detailed and reflected in OMS ONLINE as appropriate. Communicate any changes to the procedures that may impact understanding to the affected workforce
Actively chip in to plant IMS effective process, taking roles of an internal auditor;
Be a signatory in Work Permit System regarding repair/modification as per related procedure;
Plan and implement preventive maintenance / repair for the plant machinery and equipment;
Monitor implementation of all maintenance work along plans and budgets
Carry out inspection of critical equipment / items and investigate cause(s) of failure for appropriate corrective and preventive actions;
Conduct communication / training about HSSE policy, standard, for relevant maintenance work force, about preventive maintenance and modification work, and manage their performance;
Ensure engineering modification of production equipment and other facility is performed in close observance of the plant IM standards and recorded in HSSE plan; instruct production supervisors to perform safety methods and improve working conditions.
Practice management of change process for and risk management for substantial modification, non-normative maintenance activities;
Accountable for the respective Control of Work (CoW) role as per the facility CoW matrix and/or appointment letter, align with CoW Procedure.
Compile, revise safety procedures and methods of equipment and machines including emergency response. Co-ordinate with HSSE Advisor to compile training documents and guide staff.
Act as response team member for crisis / continuity management, with accountabilities consistent with relevant response plans and as assigned by the response team leader.
Join periodic audit of HSSE and investigation of safety incidents relating to engineering.
Establish technical requirements/specifications for new machine / equipment purchase;
Take the Integrity Impacting roles and responsibilities of the Site Engineering Authority, performing tasks and maintaining IM related tasks of the plant;
Act as Risk Owner for risk events as assigned in the facility risk register with accountabilities including accurate documentation and assessment of the risk event, collaborating with subject matter experts as appropriate, assign action owners to risk reduction measures, monitoring and self-verification of risk reduction measures to closure with efficiency and communication of the importance of the risk reduction measures to the workforce that may be affected.
Act as the site secondary PCN security SPA.
Act as Task Owner assigned to the facility compliance task and shall be accountable to lead the compliance task as specified in Compliance Task Manager (CTM) / ones in procedures/ work instructions including safety methods for handling critical equipment and tools, or CTM or the 1-PRC19-A01.
To be Contractor Assurance Manager (CAM), responsible for BP HSSE requirements for work with contractors. Act as BP Contract Accountable Manager to ensure safe execution of the contracted work while applying the Working with Contractor process throughout for engineering contracts for equipment inspection and maintenance as specify in COMPASS.
Act as project manager for design & construction projects, and in ongoing facility operation, acting as project manager to ensure operation of assets within safe operating and safe design limits, and ensuring inspection and maintenance of facility assets to meet all applicable BP Group Defined Practices and BP Operating Management System requirements.
Issue guideline for operating and solving problems of equipment and machines. guiding staff to comply.
In the capacity of Field Inspector, ensure completion of Field Inspections as per the annual plan, document all comments in eWells, and ensure appropriate actions to address findings are assigned, detailed, and monitored to closure as per the procedure.
Deliver the relevant element of the approved Basic Customer Offer (Project Codex) for this role as defined in Country process documents of OMS 7.4.3 stored on OMSONLINE.
Maintain awareness of the Product Stewardship and Product Compliance processes, responsibilities and accountabilities which impact or involve my immediate team and my broader business function.
Maintain the proficiencies and capabilities needed to accurately implement and complete specific Product Stewardship and Product Compliance actions, activities, and responsibilities assigned to my role.
Educational background
Bachelor degree in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering
Experience (years and nature)
Minimum 5 years experience in engineering and maintenance management in the manufacturing environment.
IM related proficiency – IM Impacting -Proficiencyy assessment bproficientnt functional assessor
IM basic Application Training (Skill Level 2) refer CoL
Elements of IM, MoC,Foundation HSSE,Process & chemical Engineering,Technical & professional HSSE(Skill Level 2) Refer CoL
Strong HSSE knowledge, Engineering Practices, IM standards
Risk Assessment / Management at level of a Trained Risk Assessor
A solid knowledge of mechanical engineering or electrical engineering and strong maintenance management skills
A hands-on experience with lubricants and grease manufacturing process/equipment is a critical advantage.
Strong interpersonal skills to lead contradictory individual/specific functional objectives in harmony with the business objectives.
Solid knowledge on Automation process control
Good command of English, effective communication
Leadership skills
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
• A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
• Possibility to join our social communities and networks
• Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
• Life and health insurance, medical care package
• And many other benefits!
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations!
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, Plant Economics, Presenting, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design, Reliability leadership and governance, Reliability processes and systems, Root cause analysis, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 2 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.