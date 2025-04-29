Maintenance Planner Integrity

This role is not eligible for relocation

In deze rol ben je verantwoordelijk voor het beheer van de “License to Operate” en het waarborgen van de naleving van veiligheids-, gezondheids- en milieunormen.

Wij zoeken een medewerker die:

HSEQ-keuringen en inspecties inplant, opvolgt en uitvoert voor verschillende systemen (zoals elektrische installaties, tanken, hef- en hijsmateriaal, gasmeettoestellen, enz.).

Vervolgjobs opstelt na keuringen en inspecties en deze efficiënt afhandelt.

Interventies voor niet-productie gerelateerde assets, zoals poorten, airco’s, branddetectiesystemen, zonnepanelen, enz., inplant en monitort.

Optreedt als Single Point of Contact voor contractoren bij de uitvoering van bovengenoemde activiteiten.

Data verwerkt in Ultimo (onderhoudsbeheersysteem) en zorgt voor een nauwkeurige administratie.

Ondersteuning biedt in het beheer van wisselstukken en optreedt als Super User Ultimo.

Het beheer van stellingen verzorgt en toezicht houdt op periodieke keuringen.

Een belangrijke rol speelt tijdens HSSE- en QA-audits en fungeert als vertegenwoordiger van Maintenance tijdens de milieu-rondgangen.

Wie ben jij?

Heb je een diploma TSO of bachelorsdiploma in een technische richting?

Heb je een proactieve en gestructureerde werkinstelling met ervaring in Maintenance?

Heb je sterke organisatorische en communicatieve vaardigheden? En ervaring met het samenwerken met verschillende stakeholders?

Heb je ervaring met het onderhoudsbeheersysteem Ultimo en kennis van de COW-regels?

Ben je hands-on én een teamspeler met een sterke focus op veiligheid en compliance?

Het aanbod:

bp Europe SE – bp Belgium evenals Castrol Belgium BV zijn beide spelers binnen de befaamde multinational. Beiden gekenmerkt door zijn familiale sfeer waarbij waarden als veiligheid, respect, ruimte tot persoonlijke ontwikkeling en welzijn voorop staan. In ruil voor je inzet wordt een marktconform loon met interessante extralegale voordelen aangeboden (hospitalisatieverzekering, pensioenfonds, maaltijdcheques, gesubsidieerde maaltijden, fiets- of woonwerkvergoeding, arbeids-en privaatongevallenverzekering,aandelenspaarplan,..). Verder is er ook een goed uitgewerkt 'Wellbeing beleid' dat onder meer bestaat uit EAP/Open Talk...



