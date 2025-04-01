Maintenance Scheduler - TSI

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Operations Group



About bp:

About bp: bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

About the role:

Maintenance Scheduler develops and sets the schedule to accomplish Routine Maintenance work for each respective area. The primary focus is on prioritizing the appropriate level of resources to accomplish accurately planned tasks. Strong communication skills and working well within a team are key attributes to being the Maintenance Scheduler.

What you will deliver:

Developing, distributing, and maintaining work execution schedule for respective Routine Maintenance crafts (I&E, Rotating Equipment, Builders and Maintenance Shops)

Work with Asset Coordinators, Planning Supervisors, Superintendent, Area Maintenance Leads, Unit Engineers, and Maintenance Supervisors to prioritize appropriate maintenance resources and schedule activities

Ensure small task / work hours adjustments are completed as needed once in P6

Printing material Pick Tickets in SAP every Tuesday afternoon for all work scheduled to take place within the upcoming 1-week period. Also required to print the pick tickets for any additional work pulled into the schedule between Tuesday and the final Execution Schedule that is distributed no later than 10am on Friday

Distribute a “Work Remaining for the Current Week” schedule on Wednesday afternoon following the PTW update meeting

Work with Asset Coordinators, Planning Supervisors, Superintendents and Supervisors to reschedule maintenance resources when emergency or rush work is identified

Confirm and update next day's maintenance schedule

Shares, collaborates, and provides input regarding status of scheduling

Conduct face-to-face discussion with Planners, Asset Coordinators, Superintendents and Supervisors to gather input for 2-week Lookahead schedule

Prepare draft 2-week Lookahead schedule for review with Asset Coordinators, Planning Supervisors, Superintendents and Supervisors

Distribute to the asset team by Friday afternoon at the latest

Update 2-week maintenance Lookahead schedule based upon weekly Scheduling meetings to address any conflicts

Review and support 2-week Lookahead maintenance schedule

Facilitate weekly Scheduling meetings to establish 2-week maintenance schedule

Sending out a 2-Week Pre-Read for 3rd party resources

Responsible for tracking and supervising planned work backlogs in P6 and relaying potential workforce, equipment availability, and material availability issues to the Maintenance Superintendents.Workforcer Issues should also be brought to the attention of the Refinery Maintenance Scheduler

Load the job plans from SAP into Primavera for future scheduling and execution

Developing and distributing 2-month PPM Outlooks from P6 regarding RV’s and Turbine Trips

Adhering to established work methods and work processes

Gather Lessons Learned and shares with other Schedulers

Ensure maintenance/project activities are follows Process Safety Management requirements

Recognize opportunities for defect elimination and/or repeat failures, and engage the Planner & Reliability/Unit Engineers as appropriate

Provide KPI actual data weekly by 11am on Monday

Facilitating the Tuesday and Thursday Schedule meetings to prioritize and implement planned work

Facilitating the 4-Week Schedule Meeting with each Area Team at minimum on a bi-weekly basis

Development/distribution of the Weekly Routine Maintenance Schedule within a given area

Final Schedule should be distributed by 10am on Friday morning End of Business on Thursday afternoon. Friday morning should be exception only.

As part of long-term development, handle small outage schedules that will be led primarily by the Area Team (For Example - Merox Outages at VRU400, Coker Module Outages, or Catalyst changes at GOHT)

What you will need to be successful:

Must have educational qualifications:

High School Diploma or equivalent required with 5 years of experience, or

Bachelor's degree with 2 years proven experience

Total years of experience: 5 Years (Minimum 2 yrs)

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with)

Proficient in Microsoft Office products (Word, Excel, Project, PowerPoint, Outlook)

Strong digital literacy required. Will be required to navigate multiple programs (6+) at a rapid pace

Required to have knowledge of SAP

Must have strong communication skills and works well within a team environment

Scheduling experience using Primavera P6.

Good to have experiences/skills:

Experience in refining and/or manufacturing

Solid understanding of SharePoint, Access and MMS preferred

Works under general direction

Lead time and pressure in a dynamic environment

Ability to anticipate problems in advance and engage others in solving these problems as appropriate

Understands the BP/USW contract and work rules

Focuses effort and prioritizes work to deliver business value

Demonstrates shared dedication to the success of the team and the wider organization

Shift support India / UK shift %

travel requirements up to10%

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.