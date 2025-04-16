Entity:Production & Operations
The Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, is currently looking for a Maintenance Supervisor. This role will be responsible for the safe and efficient execution of maintenance work. This is accomplished through the coordination of several resources including peers, craftsmen, contractors and operations staff. This role works closely with peers to maintain and improve process unit mechanical availability across the entire refinery and provides services to non-operating areas.
This position was created to facilitate the planning and execution of routine and/or turnaround maintenance in the refinery. This includes coordination of maintenance activities with the Planning and Scheduling Organization, as well as Operations personnel. The selected candidate will be accountable for training and performance of the craftsmen reporting to the team. Also including handling the performance and efficiency of any contractors that perform work in association with the Maintenance Supervisor’s assigned work. This includes the development of safe work practices for the crafts and standard maintenance procedures that the crafts will use.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is not available for remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.