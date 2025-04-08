Maintenance Technician

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

What you will deliver：

To prepare operation and maintenance procedures and work instructions, and provide electrical and instrument inputs for other procedures and instructions. Ensure procedures and work instructions are adequate and correct regarding electrical and instrument aspects as needed.

To plan and implement plant equipment inspection and preventive maintenance, and provide support for other equipment maintenance. Make sure Automatic control systems are in safe working condition while machine unplanned breakdown and maintenance cost are minimized.

To plan and request spare parts, prepare specification, provide assistance to procurement, and keep these spare parts in good condition. Ensure spare parts inventory are reasonable meeting both production and cost requirement.

To troubleshoot and repair equipment fault, liaise with equipment supplier and manufacturer, and provide support for other equipment fault.

To do failure root cause analysis and take corrective actions and share lessons learnt. The failure root causes are analyses and actions take, lessons learnt.

Be involved or lead modification and capital projects as needed. Ensure projects meet HSSE expectation such as MOC, relevant regulations and standard, and project objectives.

Be involved in selection and evaluation of maintenance contractors, train contractors and supervise their work as needed.

Help technician and operator develop, lead as needed. Ensure technicians and operators can get adequate professional guidance and skills from the incumbent.

Quality, environmental and HSSE internal audit as needed.

To seek opportunities and propose for continuous improvements to continuously improve HSSE, cost and quality performance. Help technicians and operators for developing and leading as needed. Ensure technicians and operators can get adequate professional guidance and skills from the incumbent.

To be responsible for all BP Integrity management requirements as a technical authority or support to plant engineering authority.

Assist launch in digitization of warehouse management system

Improve Eamic system, maintenance data and document electronic management.

Assist in EMS and OEE system setup and operation.

Standardize maintenance department documents and make them electronically such as maintenance plans, maintenance records, and fault records, analysis and other data for electronic management.

What you will need to be successful

College degree in engineering or related disciplines.

More than 5 years of plant experience in installation, commission and maintenance of automated system and instrumentation.

A good communicator, and team worker with the ability and willingness to work closely with others

High/low voltage electrician certification, mechanic and welding certification are preferred

Willingness to teach and share information with others

Willingness to learn and show initiatives for self- improvements

Logical thinking, highly organized and problem solving ability.

Motivated self -starter.

Effectively prioritize work and handle multiple tasks at the same time.

Works well under high pressure situations.

Committed to environmentally, safe and healthy work practices.

English ability in reading, writing and speaking preferred

Familiarity with industrial and Chinese national codes and standards。

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.





Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.