Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Emphasis on Mechanical Maintenance Technician position is responsible for carrying out planned or unplanned maintenance and repair activities on a wide range of mechanical, process, and/or safety system equipment.

Key Responsibilities:

Provides day-to-day management of operational priorities to maintain integrity of the facility; examples such as monitoring equipment, focusing on preventative maintenance and executing planned maintenance on facilities.

Testing of mechanical equipment is critical, specifically on CAT 3616 units.

Ensures maintenance and provides testing of equipment as needed.

Monitors and records all key operational parameters.

Maintains awareness of performance standards and their relevance to process operations, maintenance, and performance requirements.

Reports activities that could impact the safe operation of processes and/or systems, including potential process safety and operational optimization issues.

Ensures all maintenance work is carried out in a safe manner

Effectively follow all qualified unit and company rules, guidelines, and health, safety, security and environmental (HSSE) practices and procedures

Co-ordinates the planning and implementation of mechanical maintenance work

Consults with onshore engineers regarding mechanical maintenance issues·

Ensures the effective working of the Permit to Work system

Monitors equipment and systems to ensure that the required performance is maintained

Ensures the plant, processes and equipment are functioning efficiently

Delivers and implements relevant policies in the Operating Management System (OMS).

Complies with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviors

Job Duties:

Maintain and repair mechanical equipment for a gas & oil treating and water injection facilities including large electric-driven compressors, gas driven compressors (CAT 3616), heater treaters and stabilizers, TEG dehydration units, water injection pumps, separation, LACT skids, and product tankage.

Take an active role in the Process Safety Management program and the DOT pipelines

Respond to equipment breakdowns and participate in RCFA investigations to determine root cause

Perform preventative mechanical maintenance as driven by the work management system and provide quality detail and feedback to work completed and discovered

Perform corrective mechanical maintenance using higher order skills including trouble shooting, analysis, problem solving, critical thinking, diagnostic and reasoning ability.

Provide BPX oversite of contractor work, ensuring compliance with BPX and regulatory requirements

Work with engineering to evaluate mechanical maintenance program performance and pursue predictive maintenance analytics.

Maximize production by meeting product specifications, striving for maximum runtime of the facilities, being helpful and a positive influence, and interacting effectively with other work disciplines, teams, and team members

Seek knowledge in and encourage the use of new technology to further optimize facilities’ availability and reliability.

Provide positive leadership while being a team player

Share knowledge with co-workers and strive to meet personal and company business goals and objectives

Essential criteria and qualifications:

5 years’ experience in oil and gas or related industry/ Important to have experience in CAT engines (specifically in 3600 units).

Minimum high school diploma or equivalent

Experience with work management systems (SAP, Maximo, or similar)

Proficiency with mechanical equipment and automation/instrumentation systems

A willingness to try new approaches, listen to others, and follow through on commitments.

Self-motivated individual who can deliver accurate, quality work with minimal supervision.

Strong attention to detail and accuracy.

Work Location: Orla, TX- Midstream

Work Schedule: 14/14- 12 hours with vacation

Travel Expected: 10% travel

Not eligible for relocation

Work Conditions:

Lifting Abilities:

Lift with 2 hands from floor to knuckles: 70 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to waist: 70 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to shoulders: 35 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to crown: 35 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Pushing and Pulling Abilities:

Push horizontally with hands placed between waist and mid-chest level to generate a peak force of

120 lbs with two hands x 3,

Pull horizontally with hands placed between waist and mid-chest level to generate a peak force of

120 lbs with two hands x 3,

Carrying Abilities:

Carry with 1 hand at self-selected height: 70 lbs for a distance of 50 feet x 2; self-paced and with a

60 second rest period between carry tests.

Stair / Ladder Climbing Abilities:

Stair Climb: Climb up and down a total of 30 steps, self-paced,

Ladder climb Test: Climb up and down 8 rungs, self-paced. A

Agilities:

Stooping and Twisting: From standing, perform alternate toe touches x 3 to each side, self-paced but

continuous. Test recipient should reach toward his/her toes on opposite side as far as possible but

actual touching of toes not required,

Kneeling: From standing, kneel on one knee, return to full standing and then kneel on opposite

knee. Repeat kneeling test x 3, each knee, self-paced but continuous,

Sustained Squatting: From standing, lower body into a functional squat position. Hold the squat

position for 30 seconds and then stand.

Repetitive Squatting: Repeat squats x 3 reps, self-paced, no hold time at end range.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $103,000-$130,000.

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



