The Maintenance Technician will be responsible for maintaining the Warminster plant’s assets with the goals of achieving and continuously improving upon quality, customer service, and superior HSSE (No accidents, No Harm to People, No damage to the Environment). You will also be responsible for performing maintenance work on production machinery associated with blending and packaging lubricants.

Maintain all plant equipment such as blending and packaging equipment, valves, pumps, conveyors, hot oil and steam systems.

Maintain equipment, materials, and work areas to ensure they are clean, safe, and organized.

Perform manual labor tasks in a skillful, controlled, safe and professional manner to accomplish job duties including lifting, pushing, pulling and climbing.

Review, initiate and complete work orders, preventative maintenance, corrective work, and predictive maintenance assignments in a timely manner.

Provide advance trouble shooting techniques to identify and resolve technical issues.

Assess projects and develop a bill of materials for parts and equipment.

Assist in maintaining an adequate inventory of replacement parts and shop materials to ensure the proper operation of production equipment.

Take action to identify and prevent problems related to HSSE, Quality and recommend actions towards continuous improvement solutions to improve processes.

Perform work in skilled areas of fabrication, assembly, welding, cutting and pipefitting.

Participate in Control of Work (CoW) Level 1 and Level 2 risk assessments

Implement and complete CoW permits per Performing Authority (PA) requirements once appointed.

Execute and complete energy isolations per Isolation Authority (ISA) requirements once appointed. Complete and work within a shared leadership team environment while following all applicable BP standards.

Complete Safety Observation Conversations (SoC) and Quality Observation Conversations (QoC) as required per site policy.

High school diploma or equivalent

Mechanical Aptitude

Industrial Equipment Maintenance – Pumps, Conveyors

Troubleshooting and Diagnostics

Teamwork

Willing to work 1st shift hours, but train on various shifts

Capable of operating motorized equipment (Fork truck, High Reach, other duties as assigned)

Basic understanding of computer programs (i.e. e-mail, data entry, document review)

Familiar with Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS) such as Ultimo.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



