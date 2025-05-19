Manager Fuels– Quality Assurance and Technical Support

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

About Fuels & Low Carbon Technology: F&LCT is a team of over 300 technologists, scientists and engineers who provide pioneering solutions to support bp’s Fuels, Refining, Bioenergy and Hydrogen businesses. We also support the Technology group through Innovation Management, Modelling, Digital Science and our academic research programmes.

Let me tell you about the role:

Refining and Advanced Fuels Technology (RFT) consists of over 120 people who work closely with business groups to assure the quality of our fuels along the whole of the Fuels Supply Chain - from our Refineries and 3rd party suppliers to our Customers and Products businesses. We also develop differentiated fuels products for retail customers and deploy these into global markets. The range of fuel products is evolving as part of the energy transition, with a growing number of bio-based fuel offers. The RFT team run technical programs to understand and mitigate the risk of processing bio-based feedstocks in our refinery assets.

You will be responsible for building and leading the Quality Assurance and Technical Support team in India. The team will work with the regional Technology and business teams to assure our fuel product quality along global supply chains.

What you will deliver:

Putting Safety first, always. Visibly promoting and rewarding a speak-up culture and promoting a psychologically safe team environment. Lead safety walk rounds at internal and external sites.

Team leadership: Build a team of approximately 10 fuels quality assurance specialists to provide support to regional fuel supply chains. Promote a culture in line with bp’s values -set a vision and clear priorities for the team and empower them to deliver in partnership with key stakeholder groups across bp.

Manage systematic assessments of third parties operators, including laboratories, terminals and pipelines

Support technical response to fuels quality incidents, including formal Root Cause Analysis (RCA) when appropriate.

Prepare reports/data on Fuels Product Quality for the bp regional safety and operation risk committee, as required

Collaborate with the Americas, Europe and South Africa, and Asia Pacific regions to deploy fuels quality assurance risk resources and deliver targeted support along the fuels supply chain, from refineries and import terminals up to and including our retail customers.

Support the testing and assurance programs globally including assessing the strength of our barriers to a quality risk event.

Analyse emerging trends in fuels quality assurance globally and provide data driven recommendations to inform the priorities for fuels at the bp-wide Integrated Quality Forum.

Co-ordinate with the Quality Assurance Centre of Excellence in Applied Sciences Technology, as required, to gather insights on broader Quality Assurance trends across the bp group.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications):

Bachelor’s degree in science or engineering

10+ years of experience in fuels quality assurance in fuels or process manufacturing industries

Skilled communicator who brings a compassionate engagement style. Be an advocate for cross-functional collaboration and possess the social skills to bring partners and contributors from a variety of functional subject areas under a ‘one team’ mentality.

Evidence of excellent team leadership skills, including leading teams in matrixed organisations.

Hydrocarbon fuels supply chain or refining experience – gathered from technology, engineering, projects or operations.

An understanding of the regulatory requirements applicable along fuels supply chains

Deep understanding of quality assurance and risk management approaches and processes used in bp and the wider transport fuels industry.

Expertise in RCA or equivalent methodology

Excellent data analytics and technical communication skills.

About bp: Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!



