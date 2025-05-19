Manager Fuels– Quality Assurance and Technical Support

Entity:Technology
About Fuels & Low Carbon Technology: F&LCT is a team of over 300 technologists, scientists and engineers who provide pioneering solutions to support bp’s Fuels, Refining, Bioenergy and Hydrogen businesses. We also support the Technology group through Innovation Management, Modelling, Digital Science and our academic research programmes.
Refining and Advanced Fuels Technology (RFT) consists of over 120 people who work closely with business groups to assure the quality of our fuels along the whole of the Fuels Supply Chain - from our Refineries and 3rd party suppliers to our Customers and Products businesses. We also develop differentiated fuels products for retail customers and deploy these into global markets. The range of fuel products is evolving as part of the energy transition, with a growing number of bio-based fuel offers. The RFT team run technical programs to understand and mitigate the risk of processing bio-based feedstocks in our refinery assets.
You will be responsible for building and leading the Quality Assurance and Technical Support team in India. The team will work with the regional Technology and business teams to assure our fuel product quality along global supply chains.
About bp: Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
