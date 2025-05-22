Entity:Customers & Products
We’re seeking talented experts who share our passion for innovation and excellence. Bring your unique perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking as we continue to lead the way in the lubricants' market & build businesses beyond lubricants. This is your chance to learn, grow, and thrive in a dynamic and inclusive organization.
Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.
At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of cultivating top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.
We are currently looking for Manager-Packaging Procurement at Mumbai location and details mentioned below:
Let me tell you about the role!
The incumbent will be responsible for implementation of packaging supply market sector strategy & tactics on techno-commercial slate covering vendor development & management, spend optimization, supply performance and overall compliance to help deliver value to business.
• Understand BP global procurement strategy for all packaging material categories and support implementation of long term and short term techno-commercial plans in alignment with the procurement sector leads.
• Handle packaging category spend to increase value, annual & quarterly spend budget planning, aligning finance and controlling team on spend analytics on periodic basis.
• Design & implementing sourcing approach to market through RFI, RFP, RFQ & e-auction in line with BIC strategy with support from procurement tools (Compass), Post bid techno-commercial evaluation and negotiation.
• Ensure compliance with the corporate procurement policies & procedures. Due diligence on supplier selection, evaluation, qualification & introduction.
• Supplier Contract management including service level & quality performance agreements. Supplier Business continuity planning, identifying single dual sourcing risk and resilience measures.
• Handle & map supplier capacities across country & plants for all the categories while periodically identifying & supervising market demand with supply planning and marketing for rapidly growing capacities for improvement in customer Service.
• Supplier performance Management (SPM) – Handle overall country supplier performance on regional SPM framework to control and drive continuous improvements on key deliverables such as service, quality, safety & compliance.
• Responsible for handling periodic structured supplier engagements to identify & resolve outstanding topics, updating key developments, & future sector outlook.
• Tracking of Commodity index & material outlook of packaging materials for LBM process & handling the monthly pricing system with all the vendors.
• Generate & handle procurement MIS - Saving achieved against plan, Procurement Dashboard, COGS Commentary, Procurement training records. Responsible for data support to local and regional periodic procurement audits.
• Handling Category savings by preparing saving project plans, alignment with approving authorities, data input in Salesforce, tracking and updating
• Packaging Asset Management @ vendor : Mold / tool codification and maintenance of history card of moulds. Supplier wise tool mapping
• Participation in e-procurement, tendering activities like Ground work preparation, Vendor short listing, Inputs for RFQ development, Post bid cost evaluation & Generate cost analysis for review & negotiation support, Contribution to award decisions, LOI & Contract Coordination for implementation. Vendor Onboarding support
• Data analysis and data representation to assist diligence & assessment for various projects. Preparing & ensuring dofa approval & documentation of decision notes.
• Support deployment of innovative technologies, development ideas, new system and process for category excellence
Experience and Qualifications:
Bachelor degree-Science/Engineering/ Management from a reputed institute with professional qualification in packaging technology from Indian institute of packaging or SIES. Experience of 10-12 years in techno commercial procurement. Experience in area of packaging category would be preferred.
- Good leadership skills, including communication & engagement skills.
- Strong track record of successful negotiations & choose & implement a variety of negotiation tactics to achieve a successful outcome
- Highly motivated, self-starter who handles pressure well.
- Deep understanding of the packaging materials and supply market (including commodities)
- Technical know how of packaging manufacturing process and quality management.
- Extensive knowledge of procurement and supply chain management.
- High degree of commercial competence
- Analytical skills, including total cost modeling skills.
- Proficient in English both orally and written. Fully capable with Microsoft Office systems crucial
- Team player
- Ability to focus on HSSE, quality, cost, schedule and operability.
- Must be comfortable in dealing with ambiguity.
- Have an in-depth understanding of how the business works and demonstrate the ability to understand interrelationships and business process.
- Have a demonstrated ability to handle conflict/disputes to the satisfaction of the business/project-
You will work with:
Internal :
Global & PU Procurement, Planning, Purchase, Manufacturing, Quality, logistics, Marketing, Finance & Legal.
External:
Packaging Vendors,
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is not available for remote working
Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.