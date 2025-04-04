Are you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of lubricants & beyond and setting new industry standards? Discover how our diverse and passionate people at Castrol are shaping the industry – and how you can be part of this journey.

We’re seeking talented experts who share our passion for innovation and excellence. Bring your unique perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking as we continue to lead the way in the lubricants' market & build businesses beyond lubricants. This is your chance to learn, grow, and thrive in a dynamic and inclusive organization.

Apply now!

Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.

Let me tell you about the role! Manager - Supply & Distribution.

The S&D Manager’s position is on the leadership team of the plant and reports to Operations Manager. The incumbent provides leadership to the S&D team and plays a key role to handle portfolio at plant.

The role leads planning, organizing and control in the S& D related activities within the plant to meet customer expectations of service at efficient rates, while meeting our HSSE expectations. It is key role for the plant, and is responsible for supplies of raw material, dispatches of finished goods to CDCs and industrial customers, distribution of packed goods to CFA’s, intermediate dispatches to 3P operations etc. The role works in Logistics and Planning, CDC and efficiently networking with production, packaging and QC functions at Plant and 3p filling units. The role holder is responsible for handling people engaged in the plant supply and distribution operations directly and through the contractors / business associates.

This is a key job within manufacturing and given the materiality and complexity of plant operations in Silvassa, it provides an exciting opportunity for personal development and career progression within the Supply chain function for the right candidate.



Roles & Responsibilities!

1] Availability of Base oils/ other raw materials/Additives

• The role ensures supplies of all Base oils, raw materials, additives in full on time every time by close coordination with corporate materials and suppliers.

2] Transportation

• The role encompasses working in close co-ordination with Central Logistics team for improved compliance of transport Contractors to vehicle standards of the Company. Constant engagement with transporters for improving HSSE standards.

• Ensure 100% use of BP Compliant vehicles for distribution of products from Silvassa with focus on improving load factor and reduction of transit damages

• Co-ordination with transporter/s for daily and weekly requirement of trucks including management of transporter/s performance metrics viz. loading factors, service levels -call ups v/s placements.

3] Planning

• Despatch planning and execution as per 3 day

• Co-coordinating with Central Planning Cell for C &FA dispatch priorities.

• Review with production for daily blending and filling plan including 3p

4] Customer Service

• IFOT - In Full & On Time % for including 3p

5] Third party Filler

• Work closely team & Provide the 3p filler with the production plans. Organize containers and other inputs required for completing the filling / distribution plan. Ensure compliance to our HSSE , Operating guidelines and other policies in co-ordination with HSSE / QC.

6] Inventory Management

• Inventory levels - Qty & Value

• Focused management of SLOBS (Slow moving and obsolete stocks).

7] MIS

• Prepare and distribute MIS reports viz. Permit Utilization, HSSE data, Service Level etc-including 3p

8) Act as BP Job Representative for the contracts. Liaise and connect with the Contractor’s Job Representative over fulfilment of responsibilities detailed within the contract, verify that hazards are identified and controls are implemented, and conduct inspections & audits of the contract work

9) Act as response team member for crisis / continuity management, with accountabilities consistent with relevant response plans and as assigned by the response team leader

Educational Qualification / Certification:



Should be a graduate in any field. Degree / Diploma or equivalent experience in Materials Management/certifications in supply chain/management degree will be an added advantage.

Knowledge / Experience:



• About 8-9 years proven ability in distribution / supply chain management.

• Good knowledge of the logistics and materials function/s including transportation/warehousing operations and road safety with sound commercial judgment and be able to work well under pressure and with contending priorities.

• Experience in communicating and in collaborating with levels of company and outside contacts.

• Demonstrated ability to prioritise multiple activities concurrently

• Computer literate - Expert knowledge of Excel and data analysis tools. Ability to use and take full advantage of appropriate tools in particular. Knowledge of JDE would be supportive

• This position requires skills in planning, co-ordination, data analysis/reporting and communications.

• Basic knowledge of EMS / OHSAS standards.

• Proficiency in English and Hindi. Knowledge of Gujarati will make valuable contributions.