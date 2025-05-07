Site traffic information and cookies

Manufacturing Operations Manager

  • Location United States of America - Louisiana - Baton Rouge
  • Travel required Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available Relocation may be negotiable for this role
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ095330
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Operations Group


Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

The Manufacturing Operations Manager is responsible for leading and overseeing the effective management of the Receiving, Blending, Packaging, and Shipping Operations at the Baton Rouge Plant to achieve and continuously improve upon superior HSSE (No Accidents, No Harm to People, No Damage to the Environment), Quality, and Customer Service. This individual will be a visible leader of HSSE and Quality policies and procedures and will work with the team to maintain high standards of safety and quality awareness and compliance.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Deliver superior HSSE leadership to ensure no accidents, no harm to people, and no damage to the environment. Ensure compliance with all HSSE requirements (SOCs, Near Miss Follow-up, Regional and Plant Initiatives)
  • Plan, organize, direct, and run optimum day-to-day operations to exceed customer expectations
  • Increase production, asset capacity, and flexibility while minimizing unnecessary costs and maintaining current quality standards
  • Foster a trusting relationship with the workgroup and recruit, manage, and develop plant staff
  • Lead the development of procedures and work instructions; implement robust training programs including a training matrix to ensure multi-skilled operators. Ensure training is aligned with the DACA process (Documented, Accountable, Competent, Assured)
  • Provide assurance of compliance to procedures/work instructions through auditing
  • Ensure the cleanliness and safety of operational areas using 5S techniques
  • Lead and sustain a rigorous RCA (Root Cause Analysis) program
  • Enforce the Management of Change (MOC) process for all operational changes
  • Lead continuous improvement and optimization initiatives for manufacturing processes to ensure safety, quality, cost-efficiency, and performance
  • Ensure product quality in line with bp's global lubricants quality manual and industry standards
  • Report key production performance metrics (OEE, CILs, Liters/labor hour, PM completion, AM/PM, OT, absenteeism, etc.)
  • Provide coaching and leadership to personnel to meet business objectives
  • Serve as Risk Owner and Action Owner per OMS 3.1 Lubricants Global Risk Assessment and Management process
  • Ensure compliance with all applicable legal and regulatory requirements (Refer to OMS 7.1 documentation)
  • Support site Crisis and Continuity Management activities
  • Support Control of Work by completing training and serving as an Area Authority

Essential Education & Experience:

  • Bachelor’s degree in engineering, supply chain, or logistics
  • MBA preferred
  • 10 years’ experience in a manufacturing environment, preferably in CPG
  • 5+ years in a strategic leadership role managing people
  • Demonstrated leadership and influence skills to align teams with vision and lead change
  • Proven experience in leading continuous improvement efforts
  • Strong understanding of business and management principles (budgeting, strategic planning, resource allocation, HR)
  • Knowledge in safety, quality, productivity, inventory, and stewardship processes
  • Prior leadership in operational safety and management in plant operations
  • Strong interpersonal, written, and verbal communication skills
  • Analytical and innovative problem-solving capabilities

Desirable Criteria:

  • Lean Six Sigma Green Belt
  • Postgraduate degree in Supply Chain or General Management
  • Expertise in Root Cause Analysis
  • Experience using SAP or similar systems
  • Knowledge of TPM and Autonomous Maintenance
  • Experience in project execution and start-up
  • Agile and flexible mindset

Why Join Us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others! We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.


Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role


Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working


Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

