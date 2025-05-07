Job summary

Customers & Products



Operations Group



The Manufacturing Operations Manager is responsible for leading and overseeing the effective management of the Receiving, Blending, Packaging, and Shipping Operations at the Baton Rouge Plant to achieve and continuously improve upon superior HSSE (No Accidents, No Harm to People, No Damage to the Environment), Quality, and Customer Service. This individual will be a visible leader of HSSE and Quality policies and procedures and will work with the team to maintain high standards of safety and quality awareness and compliance.

Deliver superior HSSE leadership to ensure no accidents, no harm to people, and no damage to the environment. Ensure compliance with all HSSE requirements (SOCs, Near Miss Follow-up, Regional and Plant Initiatives)

Plan, organize, direct, and run optimum day-to-day operations to exceed customer expectations

Increase production, asset capacity, and flexibility while minimizing unnecessary costs and maintaining current quality standards

Foster a trusting relationship with the workgroup and recruit, manage, and develop plant staff

Lead the development of procedures and work instructions; implement robust training programs including a training matrix to ensure multi-skilled operators. Ensure training is aligned with the DACA process (Documented, Accountable, Competent, Assured)

Provide assurance of compliance to procedures/work instructions through auditing

Ensure the cleanliness and safety of operational areas using 5S techniques

Lead and sustain a rigorous RCA (Root Cause Analysis) program

Enforce the Management of Change (MOC) process for all operational changes

Lead continuous improvement and optimization initiatives for manufacturing processes to ensure safety, quality, cost-efficiency, and performance

Ensure product quality in line with bp's global lubricants quality manual and industry standards

Report key production performance metrics (OEE, CILs, Liters/labor hour, PM completion, AM/PM, OT, absenteeism, etc.)

Provide coaching and leadership to personnel to meet business objectives

Serve as Risk Owner and Action Owner per OMS 3.1 Lubricants Global Risk Assessment and Management process

Ensure compliance with all applicable legal and regulatory requirements (Refer to OMS 7.1 documentation)

Support site Crisis and Continuity Management activities

Support Control of Work by completing training and serving as an Area Authority

Bachelor’s degree in engineering, supply chain, or logistics

MBA preferred

10 years’ experience in a manufacturing environment, preferably in CPG

5+ years in a strategic leadership role managing people

Demonstrated leadership and influence skills to align teams with vision and lead change

Proven experience in leading continuous improvement efforts

Strong understanding of business and management principles (budgeting, strategic planning, resource allocation, HR)

Knowledge in safety, quality, productivity, inventory, and stewardship processes

Prior leadership in operational safety and management in plant operations

Strong interpersonal, written, and verbal communication skills

Analytical and innovative problem-solving capabilities

Lean Six Sigma Green Belt

Postgraduate degree in Supply Chain or General Management

Expertise in Root Cause Analysis

Experience using SAP or similar systems

Knowledge of TPM and Autonomous Maintenance

Experience in project execution and start-up

Agile and flexible mindset

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others! We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is not available for remote working



Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.