The Manufacturing Operations Manager is responsible for leading and overseeing the effective management of the Receiving, Blending, Packaging, and Shipping Operations at the Baton Rouge Plant to achieve and continuously improve upon superior HSSE (No Accidents, No Harm to People, No Damage to the Environment), Quality, and Customer Service. This individual will be a visible leader of HSSE and Quality policies and procedures and will work with the team to maintain high standards of safety and quality awareness and compliance.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.
These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others! We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is not available for remote working
Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.