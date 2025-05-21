Marine Account Manager

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

To manage all sales activities for the delegated territory and sales related issues including customer relationship management, Marine value proposition annotation, market insight & biz opportunity/risk management and leading on disputes resolution (invoicing, DRN, offer system setup etc).

Manage sales and cash performance for the delegated territory e.g. Overdue and ECT etc

Key Accountabilities:

Customer management Account for customer satisfaction improvement from sales service perspective A focal point for customer complaint management and trouble shorting by engaging relevant internal function teams such as CS, Invoicing, Collection, Tech and GSC etc Account for customer relationship building and management



Sales management Account for yearly sales plan setup and its execution for the delegated territory or customer portfolio Customer account planning and customer profile management Customer offer preparation, negotiation and contract management Prospecting pipeline setup and management Sales performance review on a monthly basis



Delivery finance results: To achieve yearly finance target (Volume, Price and Gross Margin) through profitability improvement from existing contracted volume and capture new profitable volume from both existing and prospecting customers. To delivery yearly cash performance target Account for 0-24 months sales demand forecast management for the delegated territory/customer portfolio



HSE To delivery high standard HSE performance NMR and SOC submission and sharing with others



Requirements:

Education

Minimum: Bachelor degree or equivalent experience

Experience

Minimum of 5 years of relevant B2B sales or sales operation experience

Advanced knowledge of marine market insight and a thorough understanding of marine customer needs

Strong key account management skill with ability of making adjustment independently

Strong negotiation and Value selling skill

Strong customer relationship management skill

Business planning and analysis skill

Good marine product knowledge and ability deal with basic marine lubes related issues.

High standard of HSE understanding and behaviour

Good English skill (writing and oral)

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.