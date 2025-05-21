Marine Account Manager

Job summary
Entity:
Customers & Products
Job Family Group:
Sales Group
Job Description:
Role Synopsis
- To manage all sales activities for the delegated territory and sales related issues including customer relationship management, Marine value proposition annotation, market insight & biz opportunity/risk management and leading on disputes resolution (invoicing, DRN, offer system setup etc).
- Manage sales and cash performance for the delegated territory e.g. Overdue and ECT etc
Key Accountabilities:
- Customer management
- Account for customer satisfaction improvement from sales service perspective
- A focal point for customer complaint management and trouble shorting by engaging relevant internal function teams such as CS, Invoicing, Collection, Tech and GSC etc
- Account for customer relationship building and management
- Sales management
- Account for yearly sales plan setup and its execution for the delegated territory or customer portfolio
- Customer account planning and customer profile management
- Customer offer preparation, negotiation and contract management
- Prospecting pipeline setup and management
- Sales performance review on a monthly basis
- Delivery finance results:
- To achieve yearly finance target (Volume, Price and Gross Margin) through profitability improvement from existing contracted volume and capture new profitable volume from both existing and prospecting customers.
- To delivery yearly cash performance target
- Account for 0-24 months sales demand forecast management for the delegated territory/customer portfolio
- HSE
- To delivery high standard HSE performance
- NMR and SOC submission and sharing with others
Requirements:
Education
- Minimum: Bachelor degree or equivalent experience
Experience
- Minimum of 5 years of relevant B2B sales or sales operation experience
- Advanced knowledge of marine market insight and a thorough understanding of marine customer needs
- Strong key account management skill with ability of making adjustment independently
- Strong negotiation and Value selling skill
- Strong customer relationship management skill
- Business planning and analysis skill
- Good marine product knowledge and ability deal with basic marine lubes related issues.
- High standard of HSE understanding and behaviour
- Good English skill (writing and oral)
Why join us?
- At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!
- We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Travel Requirement
Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation Assistance:
This role is not eligible for relocation
Remote Type:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Skills:
Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.