Supply, Trading & Shipping



Shipping Group



Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

About the role

As part of the Marine Team, the Marine Advisor Project Support will play a key role in providing technical support, knowledge, experience and solutions to a wide range of bp entities. This includes support to the Integrated Gas & Power business, the emerging Low Carbon / renewals projects, and the LNG Origination and Trading teams as they continue to develop their business and in turn delivery on their supply obligations to counterparties.

What you will deliver

SME and project support around a range of specialist Shipping elements, such as marine aspects to new Port developments, Ship to Ship Transfer, Tugs, Pilotage, Cargo operations, etc...

SME to emerging shipping low carbon activities. This could relate to CO2 Shipping, large scale shipping of ammonia, use of low carbon fuels, LNG bunkering and potentially offshore wind projects. Participation in vessel inspections and joint industry projects can be expected.

SME to FSRU, FLNG and potentially FPSO operations. There being certain similarities in these activities, but each having their own very specialist knowledge requirement and often novel features. Gas to Power projects utilising FSRU’s presently carry the most significant attention.

Participation in assessments and inspections of vessel owners/managers, terminal facilities and STS contractors to the requirements of the Vetting & Clearance team in order that compliance with relevant standards and/or suitability for use by bp may be accurately assessed

Technical support to LNG Trading bench including ship/shore compatibility assessments and follow up on shipping contractual matters in LNG sales contracts.

Supporting and advice to origination and trading in the context of new and emerging opportunities including review of SPA clauses and recommendations to SPA negotiations

Expertise and advice in support of the Vetting & Clearance teams and other internal teams and partners, as required. For instance, this could include SME support in incident investigation.

Participate in NGO and Industry forums, particularly SIGTTO and SGMF in the context of continuous improvement, networking and most importantly promoting safe operations & practices.

Contribute to the delivery of continuous improvement of the Trading and Project team activities and the development of best practices with the objective of enhancing capability and achieving global consistency.

Contribute to identifying current & future shipping requirements for bp Group marine related activities within developing project activity where often innovation is seen early.

Provide advice and support to LNG trading benches (as required) on operational matters relating to LNG transfer at terminals and associated commercial matters requiring a technical solution

What you will need to be successful

Essential Education:

Class II/2 or III/2 (Master/Chief Mate or Chief/second Engineer) and experience as Master/Chief Officer or Chief Engineer/2nd Engineer on board oil, gas or chemical tankers

And/or Significant experience working with an IACS Class Society with the appropriate experience

Essential experience:

Marine technical experience in Shipping with Project exposure

Participation in Ship Inspections, and Terminal/Company/STS Assessments

Leading Risk Assessments and implementing required mitigations

Desirable criteria:

Knowledge of key Industry guidance from organisations such as SIGTTO, OCIMF, SGMF, PIANC, IAPH etc…

Knowledge of OCIMF Tanker and Marine Terminal Management and Self-Assessment, preferably with a Lead Auditor qualification

Knowledge of project planning processes

Wider commercial project experience

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



