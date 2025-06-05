Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Shipping Group



Job Description:

Job Summary:

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Marine Superintendent to join our Tangguh LNG Shipping Operations team. The Marine Superintendent will be responsible for overseeing the safe and efficient operation of LNG vessels, ensuring compliance with all relevant regulations and company standards. This role requires deep technical knowledge of LNG operations, as well as strong operational and commercial expertise.

Key Responsibilities:

Oversee the daily operations of LNG vessels, ensuring safety, efficiency, and compliance with all relevant regulations.

Coordinate with ship owner’s manager and various departments in BP to ensure smooth and efficient vessel operations.

Conduct regular inspections and audits of vessels to ensure compliance with safety and operational standards.

Provide technical support and guidance to vessel crews and shore-based staff.

Develop and implement operational procedures and best practices.

Manage and resolve any operational issues or incidents that may arise.

Liaise with regulatory authorities, port officials, and other stakeholders as required.

Prepare and manage Opex budgets for vessel operations.

Ensure timely and accurate reporting of operational performance and incidents.

Provide technical support for LNG ship procurement

Manage Vessel voyage clearance for LNG & condensate vessels and SIRE validity.

Manage Ship Shore compatibility & terminal due diligence for loading/discharge port.

Provide technical support on LNG SPA (Sales Purchase Agreement)

Educational Requirement:

At least a bachelor’s degree in Nautical Science.

Deck Class 1 Certificate of Competency.

Minimum Experience Requirement:

A minimum of 10 years of experience in LNG Shipping operations, including 5 years of LNG seagoing experience and at least 5 years in a supervisory or management role.

Extensive experience in LNG shipping operations is essential.

Strong knowledge of Indonesian & international maritime regulations and standards.

Proven track record of managing and leading teams in a marine environment.

Excellent problem-solving and decision-making skills.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work effectively under pressure and in a fast-paced environment.

Relevant maritime qualifications and certifications.

Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree in Nautical Science with office experience in an LNG ship supervisory or management role.

Experience working with multinational teams and in a multicultural environment.

Familiarity with the latest technologies and best practices in LNG shipping.

Understanding of LNG Sales Purchase Agreements



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

