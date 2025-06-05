Entity:Production & Operations
We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Marine Superintendent to join our Tangguh LNG Shipping Operations team. The Marine Superintendent will be responsible for overseeing the safe and efficient operation of LNG vessels, ensuring compliance with all relevant regulations and company standards. This role requires deep technical knowledge of LNG operations, as well as strong operational and commercial expertise.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Analytical Thinking, Analytical Thinking, Ancillary cost management, Bunker buyer, Chartering, Coaching, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Group Problem Solving, Listening, Marine assurance, Marine Operations, Marine systems and processes, Marine technical, Market Knowledge, Mentoring, Negotiating value, Operational Excellence, Partner relationship management, Shipping/transport, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading and shipping data knowledge {+ 3 more}
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.