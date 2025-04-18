Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role

On the maritime border between Mauritania and Senegal, bp and partners Kosmos Energy, Petrosen and SMH have developed the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) field. The GTA field has the potential to be a world-class oil and gas basin with an innovative design made up of the deepest subsea structure in Africa.



To ensure future growth and development, we are searching for a Marine Technician who is organized, analytical problem solver, flexible and has strong technology skills to join our growing team.



As a Marine Technician, your skills and knowledge will be developed through a training and mentorship programme. Once successfully completed, you will be responsible for the safe running of marine systems, from tank preparation for entry to cargo bunkering and offloading for safe compliant operation.



This is an opportunity to join an innovative business in a fast-growing market and be part of the energy transition.

Enjoy a balanced work-life schedule with 4 weeks working offshore and 4 weeks at home.

Note that this position is open for national applications only.

Apply now by submitting your CV in English and take the next step in your career with us!

Training to Include:

How to conduct day to day site Marine activities to ensure the asset operates in a safe, compliant, and reliable manner with minimum impact on the environment in order to deliver the business objectives.

Understanding and performance of Marine operations against operating procedures.

Control of work activities in compliance with the Production and Operations Control of Work.

Performance of plant condition monitoring and equipment basic care.

Performance of required competency training and assessments to maintain required competency.

How to deliver safe, compliant, reliable Marine operations ensuring that BP HSSE and Operating Discipline expectations are met.

How to monitor and control equipment and process and ensure that facility Marine operations remain within the parameters stated in the Operations Manual/Procedures and communicate to the Marine Team Leader any deviation.

How to optimise plant and equipment performance and where options exist ensure they are raised with the site leadership and OSTL team.

How to carry out the safe and efficient execution of Marine operating tasks. (Comment: Operations routines, SOPs, basics care.) Comply with all process safety aspects of Marine operations and identify any gaps to compliance and seek approval. (Comment: Including SOPs, MOC, ORA, overrides, LO/LC valves, handovers etc.).

How to deliver full compliance with all Control of Work requirements for the role. (Comment: Prepare and implement isolations, perform monitoring, integrity and pre start-up checks, process line-ups etc. for operations on FPSO and for berthing/connecting/loading/disconnecting operations on the HUB).

Provision of Marine operations input to operations planning, projects and TAR preparation as well as supporting vendors and visitors as required.

Skills and competencies we are looking for:

Proven ability in English, both verbal and written

Minimum 6 months sea time on cargo vessels with experience in bridge and cargo watchkeeping

Basic Training for Oil Tanker and / or LNG Cargo Operations

Your experience could also include:

Officer of the Watch (Deck) STCW II/3 (Less than 500GT)

Offshore FPSO Experience, Multi Disciplines, Control of Work experience

Recent seagoing experience

Recent oil FPSO/LNGC experience

Experience working at hydrocarbon loading/discharging terminals

Desirable Criteria (Possession of the below will lead to reduced training time):

ISPS certification/training.

2 years experience as Officer of the Watch (Deck) with STCW II/1 (unlimited) with Dangerous Cargo Endorsement (Oil/Chemical and/or LNG)

What can we offer you to be a part of this innovative and growing team?



In Mauritania & Senegal Production, we are expanding our team with the dynamism of a start up region. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance and tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



If you are interested in this role and are excited by the opportunity to work on GTA Phase I, we want to hear from you!



