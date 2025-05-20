Marketing Activation Specialist - CEE

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too –

working across our industry to improve people’s lives. It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Castrol is one of brands in bp’s portfolio. Our lubricants for automobiles and motorbikes are trusted for their high performance and quality by manufacturers, drivers and riders. Castrol also makes lubricants for many other applications on land, sea and in the air.

We acquired Castrol in 2002 and have maintained the brand’s commitment to specialization, innovation and collaboration. Today, Castrol products are sold in more than 150 countries and Castrol is the preferred lubricants partner for Renault, Volvo, Komatsu and many other businesses.

Castrol is helping to drive sustainability: our new strategy sets out aims for 2030 to save waste, reduce carbon and improve lives.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Team and advance your career as a Marketing Activation Specialist Central Eastern European Markets

The role is assigned to Castrol organization, part of Customers & Products entity. As a Marketing Activation Specialist you will work closely with European Marketing and Sales teams to deliver the activation plan for the portfolio. The role will support the execution of marketing programmes to support the delivery of volume, turnover, gross margin, and market share targets.

In this role You will:

Support the execution and deployment of marketing programmes in the designated geographies and lead workstreams within the programmes

Collaborate with Marketing and Sales teams to adapt and deploy programmes and offers within the market

Support development of the marketing activation plans on the Central European Market.

Deploy activation programmes customized to the target across channels / market space

Support tactical marketing interventions within the designated geography

Accountable for delivering on activation KPIs

Tracking & supervising the activation performance and sharing key important metric data

Work with agencies, Castrol Market Partners to plan detailed activation modules

Ensuring Safe & Compliant on ground activations

Ensure activation is to budget and is in full compliance with finance and NPR processes

Handle the deployment of merchandise & collateral for on-ground activations



What You will need to be successful:

University degree in Marketing or related field or equivalent professional experience

Demonstrated experience in marketing or sales, with minimum 2 years’ marketing experience

Experience of working in sophisticated and challenging global organizations

Project management and performance monitoring

Ability to optimally build enduring and positive relationships with colleagues from a broad range of business subject areas

Strong communication and presentation skills

Proficiency in local languages on the market both verbally and in writing

Good command of English

Market Understanding

Performance Monitoring

Project & relationship management

Offer execution & growth

Good Presentation skills

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Please read the content of the following Internal Reporting Procedure. Reading it signifies confirmation of familiarity with the content of the document. / Proszę przeczytać poniższą „Procedurę zgłoszeń wewnętrznych". Przeczytanie jej oznacza potwierdzenie zapoznania się z treścią document.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Customer centric thinking, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Loyalty Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



