We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.
Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Team and advance your career as an
Master Data Accounting, Reporting&Control SME
Support on the period end closing SAP maintenance activities
Documentation and maintenance of ERP master data related standards and desktop procedures, standard operation procedures (SOPs)
Actively contributes to continuous improvement including standardization, efficiency, and simplification, by identifying opportunities within own work.
Drive standardization of process controls and key performance metrics related to the Master Data process.
Participate as required in relevant forums with the intent of sharing best practices, evaluating options to drive CI both from a process and systems perspective.
Assemble master data input information from key partners (Planning, reporting, functions and accounting)
Assist project master data definition and setup as required
Support Business clients in understanding the impact of the Master Data processes on their General Ledger and Reporting activities
Work with the Internal Control team to design, implement and operate control activities to meet the control objectives identified regarding the Master Data activities
Support external and internal audits
Providing deep “process domain expertise” for the relevant process to support operations delivery, silent running, quality management and control
Relevant degree and 5+ years’ experience in related Finance area
Significant relevant experience in SAP maintenance roles.
Proficiency in any of the following fields: General Accounting, Audit, Internal Control, Payment Processes, Cash & Banking, or Tax.
Fluency in English
Extensive experience in reporting and MI processes
Related Power BI experience is a huge advantage, Excel (macro) knowledge is nice to have
Good level of analytical skills, numeracy and strong financial understanding
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.