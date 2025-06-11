Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

The Master Data Solution Manager for Master Data Governance (MDG) supervises the implementation and management of SAP MDG processes. This role involves crafting and driving data mastering strategies, standardizing master data across domains like Finance, Vendor, Customer, and Material Master. The lead collaborates with business collaborators, Technology, Data Quality and MDG GPO, to embed MDM strategy in decision-making and ensure data policy compliance. They develop expertise in SAP master data processes, work with data operations and governance teams and advise on standard processes. A key objective is implementing SAP Master Data objects in S4 Hana and preparing architecture for phased launch by following a thumb rule of Fit to Standard approach and keeping the core clean !

WHAT YOU WILL DELIVER

Solution Design and Architecture: Develop both end-state and interim-state architecture for master data, ensuring alignment with business requirements and industry standard processes.

Define and implement data models that align with business needs and assemble requirements for master data structures.

Craft scalable and maintainable data models by ensuring data creation through single source of truth.

Ensure detailed integration of master data across systems with vital collaboration with IT, business Team and respective GPOs

Ensuring maintenance of high data standards throughout the implementation of data quality rules and critical metrics

Customer Engagement: Lead discussions with system integrators and key collaborators articulating the architecture vision and ensuring their consensus and dedication.

Lead project work, timelines, and resources (Maintain project plans and schedules, Coordinate with multi-functional teams & Report project progress and risks.

Lead and deliver the usage of MDG key functionalities – Master data consolidation, Data Quality Management (DQM), and central governance

Offering data harmonization and standardization solutions to unify multiple ERPs under S/4.

Defining the approach of Master data Governance implementation by ensuring Data is compliant, trusted and crafted through single source of truth

Data Governance: Establish and implement data governance standards to maintain data quality, integrity, and security across supplier and finance master data.

Continuous Improvement: Find opportunities for continuous improvement in master data processes and systems to improve efficiency and effectiveness!

EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS

Proven track record predominantly in data related disciplines such as Master Data Governance (MDG), SAP master Data understanding (upstream and downstream) and data quality in oil and gas or financial services domain.

Experience of implementing data governance in SAP environment for master data.

Demonstrable experience in leading Master data solutioning to implement S/4 Hana Green field.

Strong knowledge on SAP peripheral systems and good understanding Upstream and downstream impact.

Excellent project management and leadership skills

Solid grasp of Master data attributes and its impact

Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.

Superb communication and customer management skill.

The role requires collaboration with various teams and customers to drive and prepare to be and interim state solutioning.

Deep knowledge of SAP ERP and associated data structures.

Experience of driving large, multi-year transformational change across multiple geographies across multiple data domains.

Leadership skills required for steering meetings from an FDO Data Management perspective and addressing current practices.

Ability to influence senior customers for data transformation agenda.

Soft skills: Active listening, communication and partnership, presentation, Problem solving, Team management, Customer management.

Other: Project management. Domain knowledge [Procurement, Finance, Customer], Critical thinking, Story telling.

Stay updated with industry trends, standard methodologies and new technologies in data management, data analytics space.





