Materials & Corrosion Engineer (Refining) - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by elite insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

About the Role

The Materials & Corrosion Engineer is accountable for providing corrosion and materials engineering expertise and judgement in the service of the Refinery integrity teams and projects teams in support of engineering risk and the delivery of safe, compliant, and efficient operations.

Responsibilities

Provide corrosion and materials engineering expertise to refinery teams operations teams across P&O (production & operations) (Operations, Maintenance & Reliability, Projects Ops, Turnarounds) to manage corrosion and materials threats on equipment.

Ensure pragmatic solutions are identified and implemented to manage risk, production efficiency, defect elimination and standardization, to deliver safe, reliable, and compliant operations.

Support damage mechanism reviews (DMR) for new equipment and revalidations. Review and carry out corrosion rate assessment and prepare corrosion management documentation.

Provide corrosion input to risk-based inspection (RBI) plans.

Review inspection results and make repair recommendations.

Review and endorse corrosion-related metrics (e.g. corrosion control matrices and LOPC (Loss of Primary Containment) data) and intervene where appropriate.

Provide corrosion and materials engineering support to incident investigations.

May be required to support Biofuel and Biofuel pretreatment.

People and business related:

Provide visible safety leadership in accordance with bp safety leadership principles, lifesaving rules and process safety fundamentals to model desired safety behaviors

Record relevant learning in shared learning systems, incorporate into local activities, specifications/ practices/ procedures and raise high priority lessons

Support performance management through implementation, measurement, and analysis of relevant KPI’s to drive continuous improvement.



Education:

Must have education requirements:

Degree in Corrosion or Materials Engineering related discipline (e.g., chemical engineering, chemistry, mechanical engineering, civil engineering).

Post graduate certification in corrosion.

Must have certifications:

API 571 refinery damage mechanisms.

API 580/581 RBI.

Preferred education/certifications:

Professional accreditation e.g., Professional Engineer, Chartered Engineer (IOM3, IChemE, Institute of Corrosion).

Above ground storage tank inspection, inspection data analysis for corrosion rates, API 653 remaining life assessment and risk-based inspection plan development (will be beneficial).

Certification and/or in-depth knowledge NACE Senior Corrosion Technologist, BSI ISO/ ENI AS Standards, AWS/ CSWIP/ ASNT NDT Techniques

Relevant field experience with pressure systems integrity engineering for O&G processing facilities.

Experience job requirements:

Minimum years of relevant experience:

5+ years’ experience working in the field of Corrosion or Materials Engineering in refining operations.

Total years of experience:

5+ years’ experience working in the field of Corrosion or Materials Engineering in refining operations.

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with)

Operational corrosion management experience.

Technical expertise in several areas related to the discipline applied to Refinery Operations. These include: Refinery corrosion mechanisms Refinery materials selection Understanding of refinery processing units Inspection techniques (e.g., UT, radiography, visual) Failure investigation Chemical treatments for corrosion control Corrosion monitoring Corrosion management systems for refinery operations Fabric maintenance / painting Certification and/or in-depth working knowledge in API 580, API 510, API 570, API 571, API 653, NACE Senior Corrosion Technologist, BS/ISO/EN/AS standards, AWS/CSWIP/ASNT NDT techniques

Familiar with industry standards for corrosion and integrity management and their application.

People leadership, teamwork, and an ability to network and influence across organizational boundaries.

Fluent in English, written and oral.

Familiar with process design, process safety, and operating conditions of typical O&G units

Individual must be highly motivated and a self-starter

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Welding.

Sour service.

Integrity management in refineries and oil & gas projects.

Cathodic protection.

Erosion and erosion management.

Background in mechanical design, selection, fabrication and quality assurance of pressure equipment, heat exchangers, piping systems, valves, and pressure relief devices

Knowledgeable in Biofuel production, process of producing feedstock for various products

Knowledgeable in in pretreatment in Biofuel feedstock, reactions, product purification

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Advanced & Robotics Inspection Technologies, Advanced & Robotics Inspection Technologies, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Corrosion Management, Corrosion modelling, Creativity and Innovation, Data Management, Degradation monitoring, Degradation threat assessment, Digital fluency, Engineering Failure Analysis, Equipment preservation and protection, Erosion modelling, External degradation barrier selection, External degradation threats, Incident investigation and learning, Internal degradation barrier selection, Materials and corrosion design philosophy, Materials and weld performance limits, Materials manufacturing methods, Materials Non-Destructive Evaluation (NDE), Materials of construction {+ 10 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.