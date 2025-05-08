Mechanical Engineer (Refinery - TAR) - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

About bp

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more balanced methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Intent

This role focuses on providing mechanical engineering support for Turnaround (TAR) projects at a bp Refinery. This includes developing engineering deliverables, ensuring adherence to specifications, conducting technical evaluations, and collaborating with various stakeholders to facilitate efficient TAR execution

Responsibilities

Engineering Deliverables & Coordination:

Receive assignments from Lead TAR Engineers and access bp refinery systems for required documentation and specifications.

Interface with TAR engineers, planners, inspection teams, SMEs, operations, and asset personnel.

Regularly update the TAR Engineering Deliverable Register (EDR) and communicate status with the Lead TAR Engineer.

Material Specifications & Procurement:

Develop Engineered Material Specifications, bid packages, and oversee specialty material selection.

Ensure compliance with refinery specifications, documentation, and the Management of Change (MOC) process.

Prepare bid packages and collaborate with procurement for vendor selection and budgetary estimates.

Evaluate vendor bids and make technical recommendations to the local refinery team

Heat Exchanger & Pressure Vessel Engineering:

Develop and validate HTRI models for heat exchanger design modifications.

Prepare engineering work packages for planned repairs and alterations of pressure vessels and exchangers.

Perform FEL engineering for planned repairs, including modifications like machine nubbins, gasket upgrades, and nozzle additions.

Conduct pressure vessel rerates and necessary calculations to support TAR work.

Piping Engineering & Analysis:

Identify and clarify specifications for piping, valves, gaskets, bolting, and materials.

Assist TAR planners in determining equivalent pipe specifications based on P&IDs, heritage specs, and refinery standards.

Perform pipe stress analysis for complex piping changes or metallurgy upgrades to assess potential impacts.

Work with TAR planning and bp pipe surveying team (or equivalent) to obtain piping models for analysis.

Flanged Joint Torque & Assurance:

Utilize refinery-specific torque calculation tools for heat exchangers and specialty piping/equipment.

Develop critical torque summaries and review with the Lead TAR Engineer or Asset Senior Mechanical Engineer.

Management of Change (MOC) Participation:

Support MOC processes for engineering changes, including risk reviews and evaluations.

Ensure compliance while coordinating with local personnel for final implementation.

Education

Must have education requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering or equivalent discipline

Experience and job requirements

Minimum years of relevant experience:

5 years in oil and gas/petrochemical/refining/chemical or equivalent

Total years of relevant experience:

5-12 Years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with)

Must have refinery engineering experience in a field support role.

Good experience and understanding of engineering, maintenance and operation of pressure vessels, heat exchangers, valves, piping in refinery

Proven understanding of governing codes, industry standards (API, ASME, ISO) and local laws

Basic root cause / failure analysis skills.

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Skilled in remote partnership and collaboration

Accomplished in risk management in operating refineries

Experience with mechanical equipment and valve selection, design, troubleshooting and repairs

Experience with piping designs and supports, stress analysis using Caesar, flanged joint designs, integrity assessment and repairs

Experience with brownfield modifications, equipment skid packages design, front end engineering, scoping, technical evaluation

Shift support

2pm IST – 11 pm IST

% travel requirements

5%; Preferred to have a valid US Visa

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

