Mechanical Engineer (Refinery) - TSI

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



About bp

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more balanced methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Let me tell you about the role

The Mechanical Engineer serves as the primary point of contact for technical support of their assigned Asset(s). This includes troubleshooting emerging equipment issues and designing solutions for equipment repairs. The ME will collaborate with their asset team (maintenance and operations) and other engineering disciplines to support their area’s mechanical integrity and reliability needs.

What you will deliver

Proficient in industry standards and codes (ASME and API).

Design permanent and temporary repair solutions for equipment (piping, pressure vessels, heat exchangers, etc.) based on their appropriate industry standards and codes

Utilizes knowledge of corrosion damage mechanisms and modes of failure in design for reliable solutions

Applies reliability principles in making decisions for equipment repairs

Responsible for engineering deliverables such as:

Piping and pressure vessel design

Equipment fitness for service assessments

Field support for maintenance and operational troubleshooting

Supporting personal and process safety, including management of change

Support Asset maintenance to ensure accuracy in preventative maintenance planning and sparing strategies

Understand Asset equipment and processes to properly monitor unit health

Provide mechanical engineering and integrity input for Asset outages and Turnarounds

Expectation to uphold bp’s safety culture and beliefs

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Mechanical Engineering degree and relevant knowledge and experience to refinery equipment is preferred

Must have certifications:

Minimum years of relevant experience:

At least 5 years of relevant experience

Total years of experience:

5 -15 Years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with)

Prior work experience functioning as a Unit Mechanical Engineer at an oil refinery (onsite)

Strong understanding of refinery processes and equipment (piping, vessels, distillation columns, pumps, exchangers, furnaces, valves, etc..)

Practical application of ASME B31.3, ASME Section VIII, ASME PCC-1/PCC-2, NBIC, API 570, API 571, API 510, API 579 (Level 2)

Able to recommend appropriate inspection techniques for various applications (RT, UT, PT, MT, etc…)

Practical knowledge of metallurgy and welding processes

Management of Change

SAP

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Reliability concepts

Equipment Strategies

GE APM

Shift support

2pm-11pm IST

% travel requirements

upto 10% travel

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



This position is not available for remote working



Anomaly assessment and management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines



