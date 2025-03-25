Mechanical Engineer - Site Projects - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

About Us:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Let me tell you about the role :

The Mechanical Engineer will join the bpTSI discipline engineering team to provide deep mechanical engineering expertise, oversight, judgment and support to Production & Operations (P&O) bp Solutions (bpS) Site Projects Team.

What you will deliver

Provide static mechanical and piping engineering expertise to P&O bp Solutions Site Projects teams

Support the Site Projects Team and Engineering Contractor to deliver static mechanical and piping engineering scopes in front-end loading (FEL) and detailed engineering of projects, including to:

provide technical oversight, review, guidance and approval of design engineering and construction contractor deliverables

equipment specification in requisition/datasheets and selection as well as engineering package technical content

review technical bid analysis of equipment

provide technical evaluations of requests for exceptions/deviations to specifications or standards

determine risks to project delivery and ensure adequate risk mitigation plans are in place

work with engineering contractor(s) to verify they are performing required activities in line with project schedules, and assist bp’s Engineering Manager in contract performance management

ensure that Engineering Contractor(s) apply bp’s Engineering Practices in engineering designs

determine risks to project delivery and ensure adequate risk mitigation plans are in place

provide mechanical expertise to project MoCs

assure quality and consistency in static mechanical and equipment/package delivery and piping design on projects

Review of Vendor Quality Control Plans, Inspection and Test Plans, documents and drawings

Assist in preparation of factory acceptance test (FAT) and site acceptance test (SAT) plans

record and share relevant learnings

Provide mechanical expertise, technical support and facilitate as necessary in hazard identification and risk assessment processes, such as HAZID, HAZOP, and LOPA

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering (or demonstrated equivalent)

Preferred education/certifications:

Chartered Engineer or registered professional engineer

Minimum years of relevant experience:

8 years in oil and gas/petrochemical/ refining/ chemical or equivalent, with minimum five (5) years experience of Engineering work in Capital projects. Strong preference will be given to experience in brownfield projects.

Total years of experience:

8-12 Years

Must have experiences/skills:

Strong technical knowledge and experience of engineering, maintenance, operation of mechanical equipment including troubleshooting support, reliability, obsolescence and equipment lifecycle issues in oil & gas processing facilities

FEL-3 and Detailed Engineering experience on projects

Required working knowledge of the following:

Piping design

Pipe stress calculations

Specification, purchase and installation of static equipment

Practical working knowledge of governing codes, industry standards (API, ASME, EN, PED, RToD, IEC, ISA, ATEX, IEEE, BS), local regulations relevant to mechanical, rotating equipment, corrosion, and materials engineering

Excellent interpersonal skills to interact effectively with individuals across levels

Track record of improving safety and reliability at an industrial facility, preferably oil/gas/petrochemical processing through engagement and influence

Good to have experiences/skills:

Experience in an operational environment, brownfield modifications, equipment skid packages design, front end engineering, scoping, technical evaluation

Experience of working with remote team and collaborative approach to delivery

Proven track record in cross-functional engineering improvements

Accomplished in risk, process safety and contractor performance management

Consistently delivers results under pressure

You will work with

Site Projects Engineering Manager

Engineering Contractor(s)

Mechanical and Rotating Equipment Discipline Engineering Team

Other bp Discipline Engineers

P&O bp Solutions Site Projects Teams

Operations personnel

Refinery Teams

Shift

Working hours (UK shift) to support Business Partners

% travel requirements

10%

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Anomaly assessment and management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.