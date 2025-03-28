Mechanical Engineer – Valve Engineer/ Piping systems - TSI

Job summary

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



About bp

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, strives to build on bp's existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more balanced methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Let me tell you about the role

The role is primarily focused on providing technical support on valves, piping and other static mechanical equipment to the Global Facilities Hardware Team. Ensure standardized specifications and requirements aligned with industry norms and key BP learnings are available, maintained and consistently applied.

This role includes working with projects and operations on the implementation of the standard valve specifications and datasheets and providing technical input on behalf of the Valve Global Product Team. Will provide support to projects with completing call offs and ensuring the right standardization activity is completed with respect to valves. It will also be required to support further improvement and development of the valve procurement strategy and associated technical and quality requirements.

The role also involves supporting investigations of valve problems, providing recommendations for improvements regarding valve selection, design, manufacture, fabrication, operation and maintenance and assess valve related anomalies when needed.

What you will deliver

• Support Projects and Operations with technical input to valve related issues, evaluation of valve packages and other piping material.

• Review of vendor documents.

• Engineering support to Projects throughout complete life cycle.

• Support GIS interpretation on valve design and procurement

• Provide advice in detailed design to review and match Project requirements with standardization agenda

• Ensure that engineering is undertaken with rigor

• Be proactive in identifying opportunities through the themes of Continuous Improvement and Discipline Excellence

• Participate with impact on key Engineering Design Reviews, Project HSSE Reviews, and HAZID/HAZOP reviews in discipline subject

• Participate in valve incident investigations

• Demonstrate compliance with HSSE expectations

• Actively participate in the Mechanical Network and Valve Community of Practice

• Provide support to Front End Engineering (FEED) activities.

• Supervision of 3rd party activities & contractors carried out on behalf of the team

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

• Degree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent Must have certifications:

Preferred education/certifications:

• Chartered Engineer or Professional Engineer or equivalent

Minimum years of relevant experience:

• 8 years in oil and gas/petrochemical/refining/chemical or equivalent Total years of experience:

• 8-12 Years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

• Substantial experience and technical understanding of engineering, maintenance and operation of valves, piping, static mechanical equipment in oil & gas processing facilities

• Strong knowledge in valves design, selection, testing and operation

• Strong knowledge of governing codes, industry standards (eg - API, ASME, ISO, ASTM) and local regulations relevant to mechanical engineering

• Proven track record in practical application of engineering standards and practices for mechanical equipment,

• Experience in working with OEMs and vendors on valves, piping systems.

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

• Experience of working as part of a remote team with a collaborative approach to delivery

• Proven record of accomplishment in risk management in projects, operating facilities

• Track record of engaging across teams and functions to deliver engineering improvements centrally

• Experience with piping designs and supports, piping stress analysis using Caesar, flanged joint designs, integrity assessment and repairs, industry codes and standards such as API, ASME, ISO

• Experience with brownfield modifications, front end engineering, scoping, technical evaluation

You will work with

• OEMs, valve suppliers

• Project team

• Finance & Procurement

• Operations personnel

• Contractors

% travel requirements

10%

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



Anomaly assessment and management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines



