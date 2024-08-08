Metering and Analyser System Engineer - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

About bp TSI:

The bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, strives to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

About the role:

You will provide engineering expertise for metering (fiscal and non-fiscal) and measurement systems installed at our production (upstream) assets and be a key link with the hydrocarbon accounting teams. As a member of an onshore, regional multi-discipline engineering Squad, you will work collaboratively with the Squad Lead, global engineering authorities and the technicians working at the front line to deliver excellence in metering, measurement and analyser systems. You are responsible for ensuring that pragmatic solutions are developed to handle risk, improve production efficiency, optimize maintenance, eliminate defects and standardize engineering, in support of safe, reliable, and compliant operations.

What you will deliver

Expertise in all aspects of Measurement and Analyser Systems (M&AS) to bp operations, site projects and the organisation at large.

M&AS design and meter sizing in line with bp and international standards.

Assurance that the data from the custody transfer, allocation and environmental measurement equipment meets regulatory and commercial obligations.

Measurement uncertainty analysis.

Monitoring of the performance management indicators to identify potential problems with M&AS equipment or data.

Identification and resolution of mismeasurement issues.

Guidance to discussions on hydrocarbon accounting and multi-phase flow quantification.

Support to the operation and maintenance of custody transfer, allocation and environmental measurement equipment.

Development and update of the equipment maintenance plans and procedures.

Operational improvements for M&AS equipment taking account of regulatory compliance, deviations from internal and external standards, design reviews, procurement support and life cycle operability.

Hazard identification and risk assessment activities, especially on analyser systems. These processes include MoCs, HAZOPs, LOPAs, HAZIDs, Human Factors Analysis, What-Ifs, Vulnerability Studies, Bowties and Risk Action Plans.

M&AS expertise to ensure that cyber security risk controls are in place on all regional measurement systems.

Support to the Senior M&AS engineer with regulatory and commercial compliance activities.

What you will need to be successful

Must have educational qualifications:

Relevant degree in Science or Engineering

Must have certifications:

Preferred education/certifications:

Professional accreditation

Minimum years of relevant experience:

5 years proven experience in measurement engineering or measurement science

8 years proven experience working with an upstream, midstream, or refining company; or with an engineering design company or equipment manufacturer.

Total years of experience:

8-12 Years

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

Understanding of the key measurement and analyser system standards from API and ISO.

Understanding of fluid properties and flow characteristics, including for multi-phase conditions.

Demonstrable track record of working in inter-disciplinary engineering teams (operations and / or design teams).

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Use of statistical tools for measurement, in particular estimating measurement uncertainty

Exposure to hydrocarbon accounting techniques that track gas and oil ownership from point of production to the point of sale.

Experience of working as part of a remote team with a collaborative approach to delivery

A proven record of accomplishment in risk management, process safety management and contractor performance management

Proven record of accomplishment in delivering results under pressure

You will work with

Engineering teams

Hydrocarbon accounting teams

Maintenance teams

Operations personnel

% travel requirements: Up to 10%

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Assets like phone and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested.



