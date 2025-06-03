Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

Skip to Main Content
  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Midstream Ops Finance Manager

Midstream Ops Finance Manager

Midstream Ops Finance Manager

  • Location United States of America - Colorado - Denver
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ095987
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations


Job Family Group:

Finance Group


Job Description:

Job Summary

The role of the Midstream Business Unit Finance team, in conjunction with the Midstream Operations leadership, is to maximize value while maintaining a strong control environment (in partnership with Accounting Reporting and Control and the Midstream team) and ensuring accurate financial reporting and governance of investments.

The Midstream Finance Manager leads a team of analysts, reports to the bpx Head of Finance and is an integral part of the Midstream Leadership team. This position works closely with the bpx Corporate Performance and Planning, Deployed Control, Commercial Midstream, and Functional Excellence teams. The Midstream Finance team is responsible for leading the Planning, Performance Management, Strategy, Investment Governance and Competitor Intelligence activities in the business. As a member of the Finance organization the Finance Manager will be part of a very collaborative group, where people are willing to step out of their roles to help others. They lead a team of trusted finance advisors to the business.

Key Accountabilities

  • Support the Midstream team, including any finance ad hoc requests

  • Coordinate and support the Midstream Business strategy and the development of the BU plan, including the long-term plan.

  • Lead financial processes for Midstream joint venture including the annual budget, coordination of board meetings, monthly financial statement preparation, etc.

  • Ensure decisions are value based and drive commercial acumen in the business

  • Provide accurate and timely performance management information to deliver insights and support wise decisions – monthly and full year analysis, performance scorecards, monthly business review, etc.

  • Provide variance commentary for actuals vs forecast and budget in a clear and concise narrative

  • Prepare/coordinate monthly/quarterly accruals for Midstream service revenue, capital, and operating costs as needed

  • Oversee monthly Midstream invoice/statement process and coordinate system enhancements

  • Actively work on continuous improvement of current and new processes as well as improved managerial reporting to support business decision making

  • Proactively provide insight into the performance of the business

  • Support Portfolio Management and Business Development activities

  • Ensure compliance with bp Investment Governance policy

  • Drive investment governance for the BU including economic evaluation, post appraisal activities, recommendations, and interventions.

  • Lead bpx standardization and performance improvement initiatives as needed

Essential Education & Experience

  • Experience in Finance and Commercial roles with sound understanding of Upstream business

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Engineering, Accounting, or Business Administration from an accredited university. MBA is a plus

  • Strong Microsoft Office skills; intermediate/advance Excel skills

  • ERP experience

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Strong business acumen and data-driven decision-making capabilities

  • Self-starter with excellent interpersonal communication and problem-solving skills

  • Ability to quickly analyze large volumes of data, recognize trends, develop solutions to business issues and recommend preferred alternatives. Experience with data analytics and visualization tools (Spotfire, Power BI)

  • Ability to manage competing priorities

  • Ability to effectively interface, influence and build alignment with individuals, multi-discipline teams and all levels in the BU and Region

  • Effective communication and people skills; ability to develop and use informal networks

  • Knowledge of SAP

How much do we pay (Base)? $161,000 - $217,000. *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

Why Join Us?

At bpx, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Discover your place with us and help our business meet the challenges of the future.


Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting, Risk Management, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp