Midstream Ops Finance Manager

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Job Summary

The role of the Midstream Business Unit Finance team, in conjunction with the Midstream Operations leadership, is to maximize value while maintaining a strong control environment (in partnership with Accounting Reporting and Control and the Midstream team) and ensuring accurate financial reporting and governance of investments.

The Midstream Finance Manager leads a team of analysts, reports to the bpx Head of Finance and is an integral part of the Midstream Leadership team. This position works closely with the bpx Corporate Performance and Planning, Deployed Control, Commercial Midstream, and Functional Excellence teams. The Midstream Finance team is responsible for leading the Planning, Performance Management, Strategy, Investment Governance and Competitor Intelligence activities in the business. As a member of the Finance organization the Finance Manager will be part of a very collaborative group, where people are willing to step out of their roles to help others. They lead a team of trusted finance advisors to the business.

Key Accountabilities

Support the Midstream team, including any finance ad hoc requests

Coordinate and support the Midstream Business strategy and the development of the BU plan, including the long-term plan.

Lead financial processes for Midstream joint venture including the annual budget, coordination of board meetings, monthly financial statement preparation, etc.

Ensure decisions are value based and drive commercial acumen in the business

Provide accurate and timely performance management information to deliver insights and support wise decisions – monthly and full year analysis, performance scorecards, monthly business review, etc.

Provide variance commentary for actuals vs forecast and budget in a clear and concise narrative

Prepare/coordinate monthly/quarterly accruals for Midstream service revenue, capital, and operating costs as needed

Oversee monthly Midstream invoice/statement process and coordinate system enhancements

Actively work on continuous improvement of current and new processes as well as improved managerial reporting to support business decision making

Proactively provide insight into the performance of the business

Support Portfolio Management and Business Development activities

Ensure compliance with bp Investment Governance policy

Drive investment governance for the BU including economic evaluation, post appraisal activities, recommendations, and interventions.

Lead bpx standardization and performance improvement initiatives as needed

Essential Education & Experience

Experience in Finance and Commercial roles with sound understanding of Upstream business

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Engineering, Accounting, or Business Administration from an accredited university. MBA is a plus

Strong Microsoft Office skills; intermediate/advance Excel skills

ERP experience

Preferred Qualifications:

Strong business acumen and data-driven decision-making capabilities

Self-starter with excellent interpersonal communication and problem-solving skills

Ability to quickly analyze large volumes of data, recognize trends, develop solutions to business issues and recommend preferred alternatives. Experience with data analytics and visualization tools (Spotfire, Power BI)

Ability to manage competing priorities

Ability to effectively interface, influence and build alignment with individuals, multi-discipline teams and all levels in the BU and Region

Effective communication and people skills; ability to develop and use informal networks

Knowledge of SAP

How much do we pay (Base)? $161,000 - $217,000. *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

Why Join Us?

At bpx, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Discover your place with us and help our business meet the challenges of the future.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

