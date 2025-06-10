NPI Coordinator Meta

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Business Support Group



Job Purpose!

Leading and implementing forecasting activities to ensure efficient alignment between supply and demand. Balance customer happiness with inventory efficiency, enabling the company to meet market demands while minimizing costs and growing profitability by achieving good FA and FB results

Lead and handle robust, high quality demand planning and demand control processes across the region, driving continuous improvement in forecasting accuracy and forecasting bias.

Drive demand consensus sessions with Sales Management and supply chain managers to assure required business intelligence input into the demand planning process and plan

Overlooks accurate usage of planning tools as well as maintaining up to date data

Guard correctness of active SKU portfolio in planning

Follow S&OP operating model principles with demand data, KPI’s and V&O values

Support and monitor stat forecasting team and results for the region

Work closely with marketing and NPI project team to include promotional activities and new launches into demand cycles

Monitor inventory performance metrics and make recommendations to reduce excess&SLOB stock and minimize stockouts

Prepare and issue necessary reporting

Supporting and directing demand analysts with the right market trends and insights

Inclusion of any business intelligence and foundation to demand consensus

KPI dashboards and reports for demand planning in region

Bachelor degree in Business economics, Supply Chain or similar

Further education as f.i. APICS valuable

Proven experience of 8-10 years in similar business with mature S&OP operating models

Familiar with collaborative demand planning methods and modern planning tools

Very good Planning skills and Familiarity with demand planning software, ERP systems, tools for demand forecasting and inventory management

Proficiency in big data and analytics and Strong attention to detail i.e analyze historical sales data, market trends, and other relevant information to inform demand forecasts

Business insight to challenge and influence key customers to ensure alignment with demand plans and resolve conflicts

High level in networking, collaborative working with cross-functional teams, including sales, marketing, supply chain, and finance.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



