NPI & Network Optimization Manager

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. Bp's customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology center (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, demonstrating t echnology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

This is a fast-paced role in a new and exciting part of the global supply chain with the opportunity to craft a new way of work, new capabilities and digital tools to deliver real business outcomes. Join our Business Technology Centre Supply Chain team to drive New Product Introduction (NPI) and Network Optimization activities. The role will determine optimum sourcing & manufacturing strategies to improve value and ensure efficient process of product portfolio changes across the regional market! Duties and Responsibilities: Serve as a focal point for cross functional alignment on NPI, collaborating with other Global Supply Chain (GSC) teams, Marketing, Technology, and regional teams for cross-business alignment. Collaborate closely with demand planners and supply and production planners on phase-in, phase out planning, ensuring Product Lifecycle plans are accurate, and future supply changes are communicated. Attend and support supply chain assessment and capability for tenders and regional NPI projects while supporting portfolio reviewed with marketing and supply chain Manage NPI projects and other product change related activities for the relevant regional team. Work with NPI resources based in the regional teams to align on NPI roadmap/plan, provide input on prioritization and support NPI feasibility studies / commercial opportunities' assessment, as the need arises. Drive Product Lifecycle Management best practice across the regional teams. Lead end-to-end supply chain network optimization, constantly evaluating and identifying improvement opportunities Evaluate sourcing options and lead on make/buy decisions. Support new product sourcing and product flow across the network Collaborate with global NPI and Net Ops teams to drive optimum balance between tactical and strategic initiatives. Experience and Qualification University bachelor's degree in relevant field.

12+ years’ experience in professional supply chain roles, ideally in a large, global organization.

Deep understanding of end-to-end supply chain processes and ability to interpret and model sophisticated data sets in network models. Experience of using network optimization software is an advantage.

Experienced in new product launch planning and coordination, with a deep understanding of Product Life Cycle Management and S&OP process.

Strong project management and PMO skillset, with proven experience of delivery of significant projects on time and to budget.

Stakeholder management and interpersonal skills, ability to handle and influence at many levels and across diverse cultures, including with senior management, collaborators, peers and GSC operations.

Prior experience with network optimization systems would be preferred.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



