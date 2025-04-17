National Sales Manager - B2C

This role is not eligible for relocation

As a member of Sales Leadership Team, this role has accountability for delivering the sales targets – volume, turnover, gross margin, market share – for the B2C, in line with the market’s plan and the Castrol global strategy.

Together with other stakeholders in the organisation, the activity set in support of delivering the top line growth, this role owns the development of the local B2C sales plan and product offerings, to work closely with sales and supply chain, and to implement it optimally and efficiently at country level, while leading and supporting and mentoring the team.

The role helps to improve our competitive edge including relative brand health as well as volume and value share in Vietnam. The National Sales Manager will demonstrate leadership in building the required organizational capability to effectively turn deep consumer and customer understanding into winning programs enabling us to break away from the competition. This role is accountable for sales performance as well as for the optimisation of revenue investment spends.

Key Accountabilities

As a member of the market sales leadership team, contribute to the development and implementation of the strategy

Participate in and provide input to marketing and business strategic reviews and annual marketing plans

Through the relevant sales and marketing networks and leads, ensure the obtaining of knowledge and understanding of market business trends, customers’ expectations and current competitive position

Direct, lead and mentor the relevant sales activities for the channel through direct reports

Establish and develop people resource and implement talent management and succession planning programmes.

Complete annual channel sales audits and sales plans (including contingency plans)

Ensure the production of phased sales plans and agree contents with market sales manager

Direct the implementation of the agreed sales plan for the B2C, ensuring the delivery of the results agreed in line with the plan

Contribute in major account multilevel relationship management and actively manage internal relationships

Drive performance through monthly and quarterly reviews of sales, financial and people progress, monitoring versus plan

Review the channel sales organisation to reflect the 3-5-year sales plan, go to market findings, cost to serve elements, and capability management

Optimise efficiency of resources in the setup of the Sales organisation

Experience

Degree in relevant studies (An MBA or equivalent degree would be value added)

Significant sales management experience of handling a large territory or channel.

Experience working in a matrix organization with mulitple customer interfaces​

Well-rounded business experience to implement cross functional plans

Strong people leadership experience

Work with multiple important stakeholders both within and outside the organization​

Experience leading key accounts and large, complex customers

Skills & Proficiencies

Key Account Management, able to build relationships with many customers

Role model the BP Values and Behaviors​ and Castrol Mindsets

Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans and to be hands on and drive the business with direct responsibility​

​Agile thought leadership and action to be able to respond to changing market environments and dynamic business situations​

Ability to work across functions and gain support for the Channel in the market

Strong background in brand and distributor development

Shown ability to turn strategies into actions - grow the business in a manner consistent with the agreed strategic direction

Track record to lead, encourage, and develop people from a diverse set of backgrounds

Proactive

Strong leadership, mentor, and motivation skills are needed, with an ability to improve team performance

Teammate who can facilitate, encourage, able to multi-task, adapt, influence, network, and inspire others

Excellent interpersonal communication and negotiation skills

Ability to stimulate innovation and new efficient ways of working

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

• A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

• Possibility to join our social communities and networks

• Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

• Life and health insurance, medical care package

• And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

We'd love to hear from you to request any accommodations!



