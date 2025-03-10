Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



Network Infrastructure Project Manager

Technology is at the centre of BP’s Group Strategy. We use our data and technology expertise, to improve efficiency, increase effectiveness and harness the transformational potential of digital technologies and new business models.

In this role You will:

Develop and implement detailed project plans, including schedules, budgets, resource allocation, and delivery roadmaps

Use appropriate methodologies to deliver projects on time, within budget, and at the desired quality

Coordinate across teams to ensure project alignment with bp’s strategic objectives

Work within Agile frameworks to align project landmarks with iterative delivery cycles

Track progress, resolve dependencies, and ensure continuous delivery of value

Support Agile practices at the organizational level by fostering collaboration and adaptability

Identify, evaluate, and mitigate risks to project success

Proactively address issues and adapt plans to manage changes effectively while ensuring project objectives remain achievable

Build strong relationships with business, technical, and external partners to maintain alignment on goals, requirements, and delivery priorities

Act as a communication link between partners to ensure clarity and focus throughout the project lifecycle

Lead efforts to refine project management practices, focusing on repeatable and measurable processes

Drive initiatives to improve delivery efficiency, reduce risks, and enhance project outcomes while maintaining a culture of continuous improvement.

What You will need to be successful:

Significant experience in IT project management or related field, leading projects with increasing scope and complexity

Proven track record of managing large-scale projects and navigating organizational complexity

Proficiency in advanced Agile techniques, including scaling frameworks

Expertise in systems development and change management

Great communication abilities to articulate sophisticated ideas clearly and effectively.

Excellent problem-solving competency to think strategically and make data-driven decisions

Strong leadership and relationship skills, able to empower and encourage cross-functional teams

Certification in project management (PMI, Scrum, AAPM, PRINCE, etc.)

Experience of delivering projects for network services, with an understanding of the terminology, challenges and technologies employed

Experience of security controls with respect to networks, such as firewalls and zero-trust is an advantage

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.