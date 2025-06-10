Site traffic information and cookies

Network Optimization Advisor

  • Location India - Pune
  • Travel required Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available This role is eligible for relocation within country
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ095848
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group


Job Description:

Job Purpose:

Improving the performance and resilience across the region.  Optimizing the logistics and distribution network to ensure cost-efficiency, reliability, and agility.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Conduct detailed analysis of the existing network to identify inefficiencies, bottlenecks, and opportunities for improvement in terms of cost, speed, and service levels
  • Optimize network configurations to improve delivery speed and reliability, meeting customer expectations and business goals
  • Ensure that the network has the capacity to meet current and future demand by aligning resources, processes, and technology with business requirements
  • Implement strategies to optimize the network with a focus on reducing the environmental impact of logistics and transportation
  • Leverage advanced technologies, such as data analytics and digital tools, to improve network optimization efforts
  • Lead and drive continuous improvement initiatives performance, including reducing lead times, transportation costs, and improving overall network flexibility
  • Coordinate introduction of new products, ensuring smooth integration.
  • Use advanced analytics, simulation tools, and supply chain software to model network scenarios, optimize processes, and improve decision-making

  Key Decision Rights:

  • Recommend changes to configuration
  • Recommend initiatives sought at improving supply chain performance, reducing, improving service levels

Education

  • Degree or equivalent experience in Business economics, engineering or supply chain education
  • Any planning education or accreditation a surplus

Experience

  • Multi-year experience in supply chain
  • Very familiar with manufacturing operations
  • Hands on experience with key functionalities of planning tools i.e SAP, Rapid Response, Enterprise Value Model etc

Skills & Proficiencies

  • In-depth understanding of supply chain principles, logistics, and manufacturing network design
  • Teamwork and partnership, with the ability to work across functions and with teams with strengths.
  • High analytical proficiency. Extraordinarily solution orientation and modelling skills
  • Strong interpersonal skills to engage with internal and external customers
  • work efficiently with different departments such as procurement, production and sales
  • Strong project management skills, including planning, execution, and monitoring of network optimization and NPI projects
  • Long term critical thinking and problem-solving skills
  • Flexibility to prioritise multiple projects and priorities simultaneously

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.


Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country


Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working


Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

