Network Optimization Advisor

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose:

Improving the performance and resilience across the region. Optimizing the logistics and distribution network to ensure cost-efficiency, reliability, and agility.

Key Accountabilities:

Conduct detailed analysis of the existing network to identify inefficiencies, bottlenecks, and opportunities for improvement in terms of cost, speed, and service levels

Optimize network configurations to improve delivery speed and reliability, meeting customer expectations and business goals

Ensure that the network has the capacity to meet current and future demand by aligning resources, processes, and technology with business requirements

Implement strategies to optimize the network with a focus on reducing the environmental impact of logistics and transportation

Leverage advanced technologies, such as data analytics and digital tools, to improve network optimization efforts

Lead and drive continuous improvement initiatives performance, including reducing lead times, transportation costs, and improving overall network flexibility

Coordinate introduction of new products, ensuring smooth integration.

Use advanced analytics, simulation tools, and supply chain software to model network scenarios, optimize processes, and improve decision-making

Key Decision Rights:

Recommend changes to configuration

Recommend initiatives sought at improving supply chain performance, reducing, improving service levels

Education

Degree or equivalent experience in Business economics, engineering or supply chain education

Any planning education or accreditation a surplus

Experience

Multi-year experience in supply chain

Very familiar with manufacturing operations

Hands on experience with key functionalities of planning tools i.e SAP, Rapid Response, Enterprise Value Model etc

Skills & Proficiencies

In-depth understanding of supply chain principles, logistics, and manufacturing network design

Teamwork and partnership, with the ability to work across functions and with teams with strengths.

High analytical proficiency. Extraordinarily solution orientation and modelling skills

Strong interpersonal skills to engage with internal and external customers

work efficiently with different departments such as procurement, production and sales

Strong project management skills, including planning, execution, and monitoring of network optimization and NPI projects

Long term critical thinking and problem-solving skills

Flexibility to prioritise multiple projects and priorities simultaneously

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

