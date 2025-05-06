Network and Property Lead

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

bp is an integrated energy company whose purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. But we can’t do it alone. We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. We believe that our teams are strengthened by diversity. We invite applications from all suitable candidates regardless of your gender, race, sexual orientation, or neurodiversity.

Purpose of the role

Network & Property Lead will play a critical role in all negotiations on bp’s behalf on all real estate matters. They will lead all negotiations across network growth, disposal and value opportunities for MC&M - ANZ. This role will be the face of bp with all external real estate stakeholders.

Key Accountabilities

Acquire suitable properties through lease or purchase negotiations across all business channels to execute BP’s network strategy in collaboration with the Network and Property Optimization Lead, and the Mapping Lead. This includes managing existing leases, NTI’s, and NTbp opportunities.

Divest surplus, non-operating and low performing assets to maximize value return for BP.

Negotiate all third-party agreements with prospective and existing tenants/sub-tenants across MC&M ANZ

Manage external consultants to gain authority approvals to develop new and existing sites in accordance with BP standards.

Establish and manage strong relationships with developers and landlords to support further growth opportunities for BP.

Essential Skills and Experience

Emphasizing safety and standards is crucial.

Extensive knowledge and experience in network development and planning, town planning, property leasing, particularly in retail property, are vital.

Strong communication and stakeholder management skills are essential. Work diligently to add value to BP's network plan.

Excellent negotiation skills, detailed knowledge of leases, contracts, and property matters, along with the ability to work independently and travel extensively, are also necessary.

What’s in it for you?

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Career development and mentoring programs

Generous salary package including annual bonus program

Share options, and fuel discounts

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand based on the role location.



Travel Requirement

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Retail standards and procedures, Retail territory development, Retail training skills, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Site maintenance management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.