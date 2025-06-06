Entity:Finance
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.
Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Team and advance your career as an
New Business Accounting and P2P Senior Team Lead
Manage the financial reporting process, including financial close timeliness and escalation, preparation of financial statements for group consolidated financial statements, leading financial reporting projects.
Manage relationships with stakeholders internally and externally. Provide relevant advice and information as and when required.
Proactively identify, propose, and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes within the team.
Carry out people management responsibilities in accordance with the organisation's policies and applicable laws, including:
Plan, assign and direct work.
Provide feedback and coaching employees.
Provide opportunities for learning and self-development and facilitate the development of technical competencies.
Continuously strive to build a culture of high-performance.
Ensure the team’s accurate and timely delivery of accounts payables, accounts receivables, cash & bank management, master data management, intercompany, general accounting and reporting, fixed assets, statutory accounting, and direct tax services
Manage a team which supports bp’s new businesses and new projects. A solid understanding of the nature of the business and the economic environment is required, to execute activities effectively
Relevant 7+ years finance and accounting experience
2- 3 years finance lead, team leader or audit manager experience
Fluency in English
Recognised accounting qualification (University degree, optional: ACCA and tax advisor certificate)
Experience in managing teams
Able to manage multiple/conflicting priorities with a strong track record of delivery against tight deadlines
Strong talent management skills
Ability to align operational and project management tasks and priorities
Customer- and service-oriented thinking
Strong communication and cooperation skills
No travel is expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Long Term Planning {+ 4 more}
