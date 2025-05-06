Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Retail Group



bp is an integrated energy company whose purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. But we can’t do it alone. We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. We believe that our teams are strengthened by diversity. We invite applications from all suitable candidates regardless of your gender, race, sexual orientation, or neurodiversity.

The New Product Development Team Lead is a newly created role that will play an integral part in taking bp’s convenience offers to a new level and therefore will influence our overarching strategy. You’ll partner with the wider category team to develop and manage the commercial return of our Travel Centre sites. The core of this role is to identify, source and onboard new/immerging categories for Travel Centres.

Working with category team to build a commercial plan to grow and deliver P&L for retail Travel Centre stores

Supports delivery of the (planfest) plan.

Supports delivery of Total convenience commercial number

Supports accelerated growth of bp’s Retail convenience stores, through a combination of ‘new product’ offerings and innovation

Works with key stakeholders to ensure that products are developed and launched in line with bp guidelines

Provides souring of new products and emerging categories to the category team in support of category plans and implementation

Fosters close working relationships and excellent communication with key internal and external stakeholders including food/ingredient and equipment suppliers, category team, operations, procurement and supply chain

FMCG experience from either the supplier or retailer

Demonstrated experience in developing a business strategy

Strong commercial acumen

Ability to influence internal and external stakeholders at a variety of levels

Excellent communication skills

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

Career development and mentoring programs

Generous salary package including annual bonus program

Share options, and fuel discounts

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



