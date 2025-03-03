This role is not eligible for relocation

The Expert Data center OEM Liaison & Solution Architect Manager is responsible for developing technical relationship with target customers and partners, presenting bp Castrol’s technical offer and capabilities, and designing advanced liquid cooling solution architecture for data centers in North Asia Pacific region.

This role will work closely with the Data Centre Global Technology Manager, DC North Asia Pacific Business team, and the DC Global Technology team.

Key Accountabilities:

Build technical partnerships with key technical groups at target data center customers and partners to support business development; Provide technical guidance and support to sales teams and customers during the pre-sales process

Present technical data to Server OEMs, Hyperscalers, and System Integrators to support Castrol’s product approvals and validation. Work with internal teams to achieve agreed milestones as part of approval and validation process

Represent bp at Industry Conferences and Customer Events

Develop Castrol technology offers with internal technology and business team and strongly influence data center customers and partners

Provide insights and market trends to internal technology and business team for future fluid and offer development

Design data center cooling infrastructure, power infrastructure, and mechanical integration for advanced liquid cooling solutions

Work closely with partners for seamless integration of liquid cooling solutions and lead end users to adopt best practice of system architecture

Conduct site surveys and assessments to identify potential solutions and opportunities for customers

Stay up to date with industry trends, relevant standards, and regulations in Taiwan, Japan, and S. Korea

Education & Experiences:

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience in Engineering, computer science, or related field

Has experience in data center design and implementation with a focus on advanced liquid cooling

Knowledge of data center cooling systems, piping, energy efficiency practices, power distribution, and monitoring

Experience with liquid and air-cooling technologies

Understanding of thermal management fluids for various liquid cooling

Knowledge of industry standards and local building codes in Taiwan, Japan, and S. Korea

Familiarity with data center infrastructure equipment, such as servers, storage, network switches, chips, power system, piping system, and cooling systems

Skills & competencies:

Proven leadership with excellent verbal and written communication skills

Ability to prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment

Ability to manage large, complex projects which need coordinating resources internally and externally

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop and implement innovative solutions

Demonstrated skills to develop and deliver effective presentations and proposals

